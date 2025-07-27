“I go to around 60-90 a month”: A man is on a journey to visit all 13,544 McDonald’s in the U.S.

McDonald’s is one of the most popular fast food franchises in the world. According to the company’s website, the chain has over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries.

Featured Video

However, it appears that the country where the chain is most beloved is the one where it started: the United States, which currently has approximately 13,544 locations. That means one could go to a different McDonald’s location every day for 37 years and still have some locations left over.

Of course, no one would actually do that — or would they?

Meet the person—or people—trying to visit every McDonald’s

Since July 17, 2024, TikTok user Donny Boys (@donnyboys10) has been on a journey to visit every single McDonald’s location in the United States.

Advertisement

According to a GoFundMe he has set up for the project, Boys, the creator, claims he’s “always dreamed of visiting every McDonald’s in the United States, tasting each unique item on the menu and experiencing the local vibes.”

“This journey isn’t just about the food; it’s about connecting with people and cultures across the country. However, the costs of travel, lodging, and meals add up quickly,” he writes.

So far, he’s made some pretty good progress. He’s been everywhere from Wisconsin to California and Idaho, every time showing the interior of the restaurant, including the bathroom, and leaving a review on a scale from 1 to 10.

Advertisement

Not all locations are alike

Some locations, such as the one in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, enjoy good reviews from Boys, with him writing in the text overlaying the video that “food was amazing and the employees actual[ly] clean the store. Best one we have been to by far!”

In contrast, others receive less favorable reviews. Some are simply lowly rated; others are paired with captions telling people to avoid the specific restaurant.

Advertisement

It’s unclear if the project is being run by a single or multiple creators.

While the project is linked to the name Donny Boys, the Daily Dot was unable to locate a person matching that name who could be associated with the project. Additionally, Boys repeatedly identifies visitors to each McDonald’s as “we” — implying that there’s more than one person involved.

That said, the GoFundMe and Facebook page ties the project to an address in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; this may explain why so many early videos are recorded in the area. We have reached out via email, as well as Facebook and TikTok DM for additional clarification.

Has anyone done this before?

At the time of publication, Boys has currently posted footage from 270 locations. Given that he started the project just over a year ago, this would seem to indicate that the project is moving fairly slowly; at the current pace, it would take him around 50 years to complete the project.

Advertisement

However, for those concerned about the current pace, Boys wrote in a comment that he goes “to around 60-90 a month I just don’t spam post them.”

If this is the case, the pace is still fairly slow; at that rate, it would still take him around 180 months, or 15 years, to visit every single McDonald’s in the United States.

But has anyone attempted this before? It’s unclear. A YouTuber named Trent Lenkarski claimed to have visited every single McDonald’s location in the United States in a video, but given the limited amount of time in which he claims to have done it, and the strange circumstances surrounding his alleged trip, it’s likely that this was simply a joke.

That said, there are other people who have claimed to make incredible travels involving McDonald’s. For example, in 2010, St. Paul, Minnesota resident Paul Dickinson claimed to have eaten at over 15,000 McDonald’s locations — a number that doubtless included many locations in the United States.

Advertisement

In the comments section of these videos, users frequently beg the TikToker to come to certain locations or to notify them when the TikToker arrives at a location close to them.

Of particular interest was the TikToker’s video filmed at the McDonald’s location at 3rd Avenue & Pine Street in downtown Seattle — a location that has been given the nickname “McStabby’s” or “CrackDonalds” given the amount of crime in the area.

Advertisement

“Everyone who works there, I know, is STRESSED,” wrote one user.

“It used to be such a nice spot. They had a deal with an SPD officer who came in when he was off-duty, who would sit there as a presence. Real friendly. Had a manager who knew how to keep the riff-raff from starting trouble. They even moved the bus stop that brought the issues further south, but by then it was too late,” added another. “The officer & manager retired, the city took their time, and McStabbies reputation was solidified.”

“3rd and Pine isn’t as bad as everyone says. Just mind your own business and keep it moving, and you’ll be fine lol,” declared a third.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.