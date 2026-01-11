“Turn it off”: Swollen iPad sparks safety panic on TikTok, users urge woman immediately remove it from her house

The internet is genuinely worried about one TikToker after she posted a video showing what appears to be a dangerously damaged iPad.

Featured Video

TikTok user @ur_mom91 wasn’t sure what to do with her iPad after it partially exploded, but TikTok users warned her the device could burst into flames if it isn’t disposed of properly.

“Do you all think this is broken? I mean, it still turns on just fine,” she held up her iPad in the clip from Jan. 6, 2026. When she turned the iPad to its side, she revealed that the device had exploded, partially separating the screen from the back, with an inflated bag in between. “It’s just, I mean, it kind of exploded,” she said.

Advertisement

TikTok users flooded the comments, urging @ur_mom91 to dispose of the dangerous device because it was liable to catch fire due to Lithium-ion battery malfunction. When the batteries are overcharged, or subject to overheating or manufacturing defects, they can explode and catch fire. Compromised Li-ion batteries can ignite minutes, hours, or weeks later, potentially causing intense fires that are difficult to put out.

“I could have died”

User @ur_mom91 asked, “Hey, um, do you all think this is broken? I mean, it still turns on just fine. It’s just, I mean, it kind of exploded. I don’t really know what to think about that,” adding, “I did nothing to it. It just looked like that one day.”

Advertisement

She showed the aftermath of the battery explosion that separated the iPad’s face from its back, and asked TikTok how she should dispose of it, or what she should do. In the post’s caption, @ur_mom91 wrote, “I could have died.”

“If you keep using it, it WILL explode”

TikTok users replying to the post took @ur_mom91’s concerns very seriously and advised her to be wary of the broken device. Key takeaway for anyone with Lithium-ion battery-powered devices at home? Keep a bucket of sand on hand.

“Thoughts from my tech husband: TURN IT OFF AND GET IT OUT OF YOUR HOUSE ASAP. If you keep using it, it WILL explode, and then you will have a lithium fire on your hands as well as toxic fumes from the battery.”

Advertisement

“you need to put that in a bucket of sand and out of your house! That is going to explode into a fire you cannot put out with water!!”

“Turn it off, put it in a metal box (preferably outside), and get it to a repair place that can dispose of it properly. DO NOT put it in with regular trash, the battery type can cause huge fires.”

Advertisement

“Please let us know if you survived the lithium fire 😳”

“Please don’t ignore everyone telling you to get rid of it immediately. a lithium fire burned my parents house down”

Advertisement

By the end of the comment section, many were simply hoping for an update confirming that @ur_mom91 and her home were safe.

Handle swollen, leaking, or punctured batteries with extreme caution. Experts recommend wearing protective gear, storing the defective battery or device in a non-combustible medium (e.g., sand or kitty litter), and delivering it to a specialized household hazardous waste facility or a retailer that accepts battery returns for proper disposal.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.