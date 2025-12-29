Advertisement
This improvised Dr. Pepper jingle is so good, musicians are covering it. You won’t be able to get it out of your head

Viral song “actually makes me want some Dr Pepper.” 

dr pepper new jingle from tiktoker improvised

A homemade Dr. Pepper jingle is so catchy that musicians across TikTok are turning it into full-blown songs. Many viewers say it’s so good that it belongs in a Super Bowl ad.

Romeo, aka @romeosshow, is responsible for the Dr. Pepper jingle that’s inspiring social media to sip soda and make music. The TikTok creator wrote the theme song on spec and sang from the heart in a clip shared on Dec. 23, 2025. Romeo’s lyrics are simple, but powerful: “Dr. Pepper, baby / is good and nice.”

@romeosshow @Dr Pepper please get back to me with a proposition we can make thousands together. #drpepper #soda #beverage ♬ original sound – Romeo

She noted in onscreen text, “Had to act on this before someone got sent this in a dream and steal it from me, so I impulsively posted this.” 

A new Dr. Pepper theme goes mega-viral

Romeo’s love letter to Dr. P went viral with 12.6 million views, inspiring creators to set the theme song to music. TikTok users are reacting to the earworm with response videos that show how “good and nice” they think Dr. Pepper is.

@theschreiters6/TikTok, @cuzbabynaw/TikTok, @antonioismyname/TikTok

Musician @Iam_burrell brought Romeo’s vision to life with his soulful version of the theme song. The clip from Dec. 24, 2025, racked up 4.7 million views, with one commenter suggesting, “They could play this during the Super Bowl.”

@iam_burrell Check please 👆🏽 dr pepper jingle @Dr Pepper @Romeo ♬ original sound – BigVibesBurrell

Romeo inspired a one-man band and layered backup vocals. @thereiscoredit scored Romeo’s Dr. Pepper jingle to the tune of 3.9 million views. Then @stevimmusic added backup vocals. “I wonder what is next, dancers?” she asked in a comment.

@thereiscoredit Replying to @Dr Pepper what do we think, doc? #drpepper #soda #beverage #themesong #foryoupage @Romeo ♬ Dr. Pepper Theme Song – there, i scored it

Romeo’s response after seeing the video? “This is magnificent!!!”

Other brands are clamoring for a Romeo original 

Romeo tagged Dr. Pepper in the post’s caption, asking the brand, “Please get back to me with a proposition we can make thousands together.” Brands like Popeyes, Buffalo Wild Wings, Slim Jim, P.F. Changs, and Subway commented to applaud the jingle. Job listings website Indeed commented, “You’re hired.” 

TikTok creators reacting to the catchy song are torn between their sudden desire to down a can of Dr. Pepper and a tongue-in-cheek call to boycott the brand until they cut Romeo a check. Here’s a sample of their reactions:

“Yep! That’s the exact song…”

@jerrodbrosean/TikTok

“Dr pepper gone steal yall idea and give yall 0 credit 😭”

@ddrippingpeachess/TikTok

“If Dr. Pepper doesn’t pay yall for this… They could play this during the Superbowl.”

@cannibiscannibal3.5/TikTok

“NO ONE!! Buy DR P until she gets her check!”

@missj724irl/TikTok

“Idk why, but this sounds like Dr Pepper tastes.”

@bay_beej333/TikTok

“LOL NOT YOU COMIN IN LIKE THE DAMN MUSES!!! I love this!!! 😹😹🖤”

@couldbedanger/TikTok

Romeo, @romeosshow, did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via e-mail.

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

