“That is crazy!”: Viral video shows post office with a tip jar. Postal workers say it’s illegal

“Is this the new normal?”

Photo of Susan LaMarca

Susan LaMarca
3 Panel: Left and Right: Caption reading 'Is this normal? A tip jar at USPS' overlaid over tip jar at USPS location. Middle: USPS building in a beautiful, blue sky day as background

A viral TikTok has viewers doing a double take after a Florida woman filmed what appeared to be a tip jar at a Tampa USPS counter. The clip, posted by Kathy Jennice (@kathy_onthebeach), shows a basket of cash beside a receipt printer as she checks out. “Is this the new normal?” she asks in the July 25, 2025, video, which has racked up nearly 25,000 views and sparked hundreds of comments, with many pointing out that federal employees are legally barred from accepting tips.

Jennice underscored her disbelief with the Jet2 Holiday meme as the video’s audio.

@kathy_onthebeach Is this the new normal? A tip jar @USPS_Offical #usps #tipjar #tipping #staroftheseas #southpark #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound – Kendy

Is USPS allowed to have a tip jar?

Per federal regulations, USPS employees, excluding mail carriers, are forbidden from accepting tips or cash, check, or cash equivalent gifts—and people reacting to the USPS tip jar know it. 

“They should tip customers for having to deal with their attitude 💯.”

@lisabuckley8/TikTok  

“That is crazy! 😂 Tip for what?”

@kellman9/TikTok  
“Noooooo.”

@holligoeshollywood 

Postal employees say tip jars are illegal

Postal workers commenting on the video said the tip jar is a fireable offense. Some called for the location’s actions to be reported. 

“No it’s not normal, we can only accept non cash gifts up to 20 dollars. not just against the rules, it’s illegal since we are federal employees.”

@mp40room/TikTok  

“It’s a fireable offense… It’s part of the ethics training we take our 1st week in.”

@beagle_mishief/TikTok   
@brandyn1988 offered a possibly unsanctioned but fair explanation: “This is our swear jar for when the Karen’s come to play.”

@brandyn1988/TikTok  

Even the post office is feeling the economic squeeze

Even federal workers are trying to earn some supplemental income these days. 

So tipping probably isn’t the move for on-site USPS workers. But mail carriers are out there rain or shine, and are permitted to accept gifts up to $20 per occasion. So it’s okay to throw your carrier a couple of bills as long as you don’t exceed $50 total annually.    

“The economy is hitting everyone! 😆.”

@gebriel01/TikTok 

