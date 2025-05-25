“If it aint a Lincoln Navigator i dont want it”: Woman orders Uber Black. Then she sees what car came to pick her up

When you think of luxurious Uber Black cars, BMWs, Bentleys, or Cadillacs may pop into your mind. After a Tesla pulled up to this woman’s house, she put Uber on blast because it wasn’t the type of vehicle she expected.

Podcast host Mariah Rose (@mariahoffduty) has over 22,000 followers. She shared with them her frustrations about the Uber Black incident and received 470,000 views for doing so.

“Hey, Uber, diva. When I send for an Uber Black, I’m not referring to a Tesla,” she says.

Uber has different rideshare levels you can summon for different costs: UberX, Uber Pool, Uber Comfort, and Uber Black.

Uber Black is the premium, top-of-the-line option. Those vehicles should be luxury black cars with either black or vegan leather. So, it’s understandable why Rose is confused.

“I expect that sort of treatment when I call an Uber Comfort,” she vents. “When I call an Uber Black, I am sending for a certain caliber of vehicle.”

“I don’t know who switched things up in the system, but this morning on the way to the airport, my Uber Black was a red Tesla. It ain’t even black. You need to get it the [expletive] together because you’re embarrassing me. I send for a suburban!” the content creator seethes, tapping her finger for emphasis.

She continues her rant in the caption, “Just sending ANYTHING to my crib like I didn’t pay a premium.”

Viewers resonate with Rose’s feelings

Some were shocked, while others revealed the Uber Black vehicles they expected to pick them up.

“A red Tesla??? Not them sending you a MAGA mobile,” one viewer remarked.

“RED TESLA ?? Out of all the Colors, RED ???” another questioned.

“If my Uber Black is not a Mercedes, Audi, BMW, or a Cadillac, why did you pick me up?” a third asked.

“If it aint a lincoln navigator i dont want it,” a fourth commented.

Can any car become Uber Black certified?

Along with the black interior and exterior, your vehicle has to be under five years old and on Uber’s “Uber Black” approval list to be qualified for this certification. It doesn’t look like any Tesla model is on the that list.

Drivers must also maintain a 4.85 rating to keep their status as an Uber Black driver.

Uber x Tesla

There has been a rise in the number of Uber drivers who have a Tesla. In 2023, Uber partnered with Hertz to make these EVs available for rent. In addition, Uber and Tesla have worked together since 2024 to push drivers toward electric vehicles to reach their zero-emission goal by 2030. The ride-share company and Tesla attempted to incentivize drivers to buy a Tesla Model 3 or Y, proposing $2,000 to $3,000 credits. As a result, backlash from Uber customers led to a boycott, with many suggesting a “no Tesla” option.

