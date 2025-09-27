“We’re still here”: Man wonders, what happened to the women who were obsessed with Tweety Bird?

A TikTok creator recently asked what happened to the girls who once built their entire personality around Tweety Bird.

In a post shared on Sept. 20, 2025, he described a phenomenon from the late ’90s and early 2000s that had girls repping Tweety Bird merchandise from head to toe, as well as Tweety-themed bedroom decor, school supplies, lunch boxes, and backpacks.

His question sparked a flood of responses from millennial women eager to prove that the Looney Tunes Tweety Bird fandom never really disappeared.

But @mansandalman said he no longer knows any of the original Tweety Bird girls from the 2000s (“maybe they’re nurses,” he guessed), and pointed out that a new generation of “Tweety Bird heads” does not seem to be rising.

Millennial women flooded the comments to make themselves known: “We still here.”

Former child, now adult, Tweety fans are still here. They’re in their 40s and not sure why @mansandalman assumed they’re nurses. Commenters suggested the next gen of Tweety girlies are now Hello Kitty girlies.

Tweety Bird girls clap back

@mansandalman’s original post racked up 344.3 thousand views. In the video, he queried TikTok: “What happened to all the women who was big fans of Tweety Bird?”

He explained, “In the early 2000s there was like a bunch of girls who—a big part of their personality was being a big fan of Tweety Bird. Tweety Bird had a lock on a lot of people back then.”

But @mansandalman said he never sees these women around anymore and expressed confusion that a new generation of Tweety Bird fans does not seem to be rising. He inexplicably guessed that maybe the aging Tweety fans became nurses.

Toward the end of his video, @mansandalman’s noted, “Tweety Bird was really popping with ladies,” before asking another, perhaps unanswerable, question, “Why?”

“Hello, here I am. Still very much a Tweety Bird fan girl. Lol.”

“RIGHT HERE!!! This pic is from 98’ I was 14yrs old!!!!!! Don’t play with meeeeeee!!!!! Whole room was Tweety Bird!!!!! And I’m a Cosmetologist btw! I’m 42yrs old now!”

“Tweety fans 40 plus now 😂.”

“They Hello Kitty girls now.”

In a follow-up video, @mansandalman responded to people who pointed out that, at the height of girls’ Tweety craze, Tasmanian Devil was “boy” Tweety Bird. He agreed with the commenters and revealed, “I got an uncle with a Tasmanian devil tattoo.”

