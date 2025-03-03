‘I am begging you’: Customer buys bean, rice, and cheese burritos at Trader Joe’s. Then she issues a warning

If you’re eating a Trader Joe’s bean, rice, and cheese burrito, one customer says you should stop now. After TikTok user Bridget (@bridgetsucala) discovered a sharp object in her Trader Joe’s burritos, she warns viewers to avoid them.

She holds the packaged container of bean, rice, and cheese burritos. “I am begging you. If you have recently bought this from Trader Joe’s,” she says, pointing to the container, “do not buy it; do not eat it. There are thorns in them.” Then, the content creator places a spiky goat head thorn in her palm. “The last three times my husband and I had them, this is what has been in them.”

“Thankfully, we didn’t get hurt and we didn’t swallow it but I just want everyone to stay safe,” Bridget says.

She continues her warning in the caption, “This could seriously hurt someone. I don’t [know how] they got in there or if it’s a malfunction but pls stay away from them.”

But Bridget joins other content creators who have found objects in their Trader Joe’s food. In January, one shopper found maggots inside her $12 Ribeye. Another noticed a worm in her salmon.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bridget via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Trader Joe’s via media contact form. The video has amassed 1.1 million views.

Viewers weigh in

Some revealed their Trader Joe’s horror stories.

“I love TJs but twice I had a live earwig in a burrito,” one viewer wrote.

“I had a staple in a premade salad from TJ once and they sent me a $20 prepaid visa after I wrote in,” a second recalled.

Even a third found a spike in their burrito, “Omg wait I had one of those in that same burrito last month.”

In response to critics, Bruget explained why she had the burrito three times. “We bought them all at once. I tried it a 2nd time because I genuinely didn’t think it would have another one in it. The 3rd one my husband had cause I accidentally forgot to throw it out,” she said.

According to others, the grocery chain has had several recalls.

“i’m dead i used to work at trader joe’s and literally every other day we’d have a recall for a product because it had some crazy shit in it like gravel,” one viewer commented.

“Whenever i go to trader joe’s there’s always a sign up for SOMETHING getting recalled,” another agreed.

Recent Trader Joe’s recalls

Within the last 18 months, the California-based company has issued 22 recalls. In 2022, 25 products were recalled because of “foreign materials such as plastic or metal in food,” per USA Today. Of course, it doesn’t stop there. On Valentine’s Day, Trader Joe’s announced a recall for Organic Acai Bowls amid fears of it containing plastic. The company even warned customers to discard them on its website.

“Out of an abundance of caution, please discard any Trader Joe’s Organic Acai Bowls, as the product may contain foreign material (plastic), or return them to your neighborhood Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.”

Why does it have so many recalls?

The main reason is because it relies on small manufacturers to prepare their products. The Daily Meal states that the more a company works with small manufacturers, the higher the chance of errors like contamination or mislabeling. If you ever find anything odd in your Trader Joe’s products, report it.

