‘It’s so bad’: Trader Joe’s worker issues warning for shoppers who try to get free flowers on their birthday

A rumor online has circulated that Trader Joe’s gives out birthday bouquets for customers’ special days. However, one of Trader Joe’s employees addresses this by setting the record straight in a video with over 38,000 views.

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Trader Joe’s does not give out flowers on people’s birthdays,” Gabriel Munoz (@gabemunozmusic) states as he sits in his car. “I love that it’s your birthday, but we would have no flowers if we were giving out flowers for everyone’s birthday.” Again, he reiterates to drive the point home, “I know there are rumors that we give out flowers, but it’s not true.”

“So, happy birthday, congratulations, but you’re gonna need to put the flowers back,” he wraps up.

On the other hand, he implies there is a possibility, writing in the caption, “Free flowers on ya bday is not a thing (mostly) but happy birthday.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Munoz via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, as well as Trader Joe’s via press email.

Trader Joe’s employees back Munoz

Some explained how the free flowers system works.

“As a Trader Joe’s employee I can’t stand when people ask me for free flowers,” one viewer remarked. “I’m going to say no if you ask, it’s supposed to be a nice gesture not a request.”

“Ppl fail to recognize its just up to staff discretion, sometimes its bdays sometimes its for other reasons. If you ask for free flowers then usually you gonna be hit w/a no,” another concurred.

A third even had a customer go to extravagant lengths for a free bouquet. “I had a girl come through my line with a birthday sash and tiara come thru my line with only flowers expecting them to be free,” they shared.

Moreover, some lucky customers received the coveted birthday bouquet.

“But they did give me flowers on my birthday. I didn’t ask, they asked me what I had planned and I said it was my bday,” one viewer recalled.

“My store gave me flowers on my birthday so thankful for that worker,” a second commented.

Is there a policy about free birthday bouquets?

No, there isn’t. This decision is up to the employee. SFGate states, “employees are permitted to give away free flowers and other items at their own discretion. But it’s not guaranteed.” Therefore, a customer can’t approach an employee and request or demand flowers because it’s their special day. There have been instances where a customer has done this, such as TikTok user Katyan. When she told a manager that she was there for the alleged birthday bouquet, she says he made her feel “like [expletive].”

Furthermore, another customer named Ellie Hall revealed how an employee wanted to give her flowers “on him” for her birthday. But she discovered she ended up paying for it after checking her receipt. Whether this was deliberate is unknown.

So, don’t stop by Trader Joe’s on your birthday and expect free flowers. Be nice to the employee and let them decide.

