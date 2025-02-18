‘I had no idea‘: Man buys 2024 Toyota Rav4 for $63K. Then the dealership opened a credit card in his name

Car dealerships aren’t exactly known for being the most trustworthy places.

Featured Video

Year over year, studies have found that drivers consider dealerships dishonest. One Kelley Blue Book report in 2023 claimed fewer people were seeking repairs at dealerships. Another KPA study in 2024 said 76% of Americans don’t trust car dealerships to be honest about pricing.

Numerous stories from around the internet corroborate this idea that dealerships aren’t held in the highest regard. There are tales of dealerships altering paperwork, overcharging for simple repairs, and more.

One way that car dealerships can negatively impact their customers is by signing them up for high payments, as one TikTok user recently learned.

Advertisement

What went wrong with this car deal?

In a video with over 84,000 views, TikTok user Jonathan Diaz (@jjdtk2) explains that he purchased a Toyota Rav4 from Florida’s West Kendall Toyota.

He had previously purchased a car from this dealership without issue. So, he decided to trade in his old car and close the deal without reading the paperwork closely. Diaz admits this was a mistake and, across multiple subsequent videos, says it was his fault and something he deeply regrets.

“I went in, did the trade in, told the guy, ‘You know what? I’m in your hands. You’ve proven to me and my family,’ because he’s also sold to my family, ‘that you are an honest salesman,’” he recalls. “‘We trust in you completely.’”

Advertisement

However, after finishing the deal, he realized he had been given a high interest rate and a concerning monthly payment. It was significantly more than the “a little bit more than your previous monthly payment” he says he was promised.

“He sold this car to me, put 14% interest rate, and snuck in a couple of other things, him and the finance guy,” Diaz recounts. “So I’m paying $63,000 for this car, 72 months at about $800 a month, all thanks to the fine salesman and West Kendall Toyota Miami.”

What happened next?

Diaz’s troubles weren’t over quite yet. After completing the deal, Diaz discovered that some of the paperwork had him putting down an extra downpayment of $1,500. The extra charge would be placed on a new credit card opened by the dealership.

Advertisement

“In other words, they opened a credit card,” he states. “They told me my signature’s on the paperwork. But I had no idea that I had an extra credit card that’s a Toyota down payment credit card that I’ve been needing to pay off and I haven’t paid off.”

Repeatedly, Diaz admits that it was his fault for not fully looking over the paperwork. He adds that he was able to work with the credit card company to have a better payment. Still, he says that he had to sell one of his guitars to repay the money.

“Be very careful with who you’re buying it, where you’re buying it,” he advises. “Even if they’re your friends, look over the contract to make sure that everything is 100% to your liking.”

Can a car dealership open a credit card in your name?

As Diaz admits, his signature was on a form that indicated that he was signing up for a credit card.

Advertisement

Additionally, Diaz says he had others look over the paperwork and concluded that the dealership had been acting legally. However, Diaz appears to argue that their behavior was deceptive.

In general, a car dealership is not allowed to apply for a credit card in a customer’s name unless they explicitly consent to it. That said, multiple internet users have alleged that a dealership has falsely opened a card in their name.

In cases like these, experts recommend that one contact the credit card issuer, review their credit report, dispute fraudulent information, and report identity theft. One can also file a police report for documentation and raise the issue with the dealership’s financial department to ensure a speedy resolution.

Advertisement

‘You signed.’

In the comments section, many users blamed Diaz for the issue. Still, some noted that there were other, better ways to approach car financing than the one discussed by Diaz.

“Don’t blame the salesman, they showed you the numbers bro!! You signed,” wrote a user.

“Just get a car loan from your local federal credit union at a lower rate and pay off what you owe,” suggested another.

Advertisement

“Refinance with credit union, cancel warranties and all other stuff but GAP,” stated a third. In response, Diaz confirmed that he had already done the latter and is planning to do the former.

The Daily Dot reached out to Diaz via TikTok DM and comment, and West Kendall Toyota via Instagram DM.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.