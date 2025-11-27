“Feels like a junk store”: Shopper calls T.J. Maxx a “micro-trend paradise” after finding nothing but cheap clutter

A viral TikTok video is accusing T.J. Maxx of trading in its reputation for discounted, reliable name brands for a sea of micro-trend clutter.

In her post, creator Alyssa Barber (@newlifestyleabb) argues the retailer has become a “micro-trend paradise,” packed with “poorly-made non-essentials” and trinkets she says reflect a growing culture of overconsumption.

She showed off single-use Halloween decorations, low-quality candles and knickknacks, and a useless martini-shaped purse.

“Has T.J. Maxx lost its touch?” Barber asked in the post’s caption.

Barber’s video resonated with people who are exhausted by overconsumption and waste resulting from the constant turnover of social media fueled micro trends. Many agreed T.J. Maxx could be ground zero for the sale of hyper disposable, useless objects that end up in landfills soon after they’re purchased.

The Oct. 15, 2025 video, which has garnered over 650,000 views, Barber presented some of the “poorly-made non-essentials” abundantly available at T.J. Maxx along with onscreen text that read, “T.J. Maxx used to be the place to indulge in name brand essentials at affordable prices. It’s now a breeding ground for poorly-made micro trends. Making you spend money on silly things you don’t need instead of saving on good quality brands.”

TikTok users commenting on Barber’s video echoed her disappointment in the quality of items available at T.J. Maxx and other liquidation retailers. Commenters connected the decline in quality with the rise of social media fueled microtrends.

“Tik tok ruined tj maxx.”

“It feels like a junk store 😭😭.”

“It’s felt landfill-core lately lol.”

“It’s a liquidation store so basically anything that doesn’t sell in the actual store goes to TJ Maxx that’s why there’s all these micro trend things there because no one wanted to buy them.”

“I’ve worked there for so long and I think quite honestly it was the Rae Dunn/ hello kitty craze that killed TJX. Now they just buy what is trending on TikTok. I used to get such good stuff but now everything doesn’t hit the same.”

Alyssa Barber and TJ Maxx did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via e-mail.

