Tim Cook’s “Pluribus” tweet sent fans into a frenzy over “AI” use—Apple stepped in to clarify

Pluribus is currently the most popular show on Apple TV+. This week, the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, referenced the series on Twitter using an image of milk and cookies. Unfortunately, it’s becoming harder and harder to tell when images are AI, so the post created such a frenzy that Apple had to step in.

Featured Video

“Merry Christmas Eve, Carol. Be sure to leave some milk out for Santa,” Cook captioned his post, referencing Rhea Seehorn’s character from the sci-fi drama series.

Merry Christmas Eve, Carol. Be sure to leave some milk out for Santa. pic.twitter.com/KrnX6Nz81k — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 24, 2025

People online instantly started accusing Cook of using AI, which isn’t a great look for the CEO of Apple. From investigating the puzzle on the milk carton to assuming the signature in the bottom left corner is fake, the anti-AI comments on Cook’s post are abundant.

Advertisement

That’s why the official account for Apple TV+ had to step in to clarify.

“Hi, Carol. We thought you might like this festive artwork by Keith Thomson, made on MacBook Pro,” the post read.

Hi, Carol.

We thought you might like this festive artwork by Keith Thomson, made on MacBook Pro. https://t.co/ypycOS2HGE — Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 24, 2025

People react to AI accusations against Tim Cook

AI is only getting better, which means the Internet is getting harder to navigate. AI “art” is bad for several reasons, but it’s not as easy to spot. There needs to be regulations put in place before the Internet becomes completely unreliable.

Advertisement

For now, our only option is to trust companies when they confirm they aren’t using AI, but that’s not exactly a foolproof plan.

Many people are frustrated over the whole thing.

The world is so freaking cooked that millions of people on this app saw this SUPER OBVIOUS graphic for the show Pluribus – thought it was AI falsely and thereby self-defeated their own point.



Anyways watch Pluribus. It’s really good and smarter than … https://t.co/mtubkZRvOV — mcbc 🇺🇸🗽 (@mcbc) December 26, 2025

This is a problem.

Advertisement

So this is something I’ve been noticing more lately: people seeing an image, wrongly assuming it’s AI, and then confidently raging about it being AI when it wasn’t.



Example: the replies to this Pluribus-themed image Tim Cook posted. https://t.co/y5kI9bp5lG pic.twitter.com/xPrwQDpWxr — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 25, 2025

Thanks to unreliable AI checkers, some people don’t believe Apple.

Bro typed in a prompt on a MacBook pic.twitter.com/C3QoJn3O2M — greg (@greg16676935420) December 25, 2025

While others think Apple is messing with us.

Advertisement

I feel like Apple is running a social experiment with this all. — Misha Turtle Island TV: X Society Xperience 🐢🐰𝕏 (@MishaTurtleX) December 25, 2025

The em-dash debate continues.

Even the image description is AI generated. 🤣🤣

What human writes with Em-dashes? pic.twitter.com/2H6ECPicdR — I Hate Apple (@iHateApplee) December 25, 2025

Is the puzzle proof?

Advertisement

Hey Tim not to be that guy but whatever AI you used to generate this picture couldn’t make a maze that actually worked pic.twitter.com/81C3IAApLL — greg (@greg16676935420) December 24, 2025

In the end, you have to laugh.

completely insane that other people on this app can’t solve the puzzle pic.twitter.com/D0TTSKRXpj — nikhil (@jhanikhil) December 24, 2025

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.





