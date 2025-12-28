Advertisement
Trending

Tim Cook’s “Pluribus” tweet sent fans into a frenzy over “AI” use—Apple stepped in to clarify

“Bro typed in a prompt on a MacBook.”

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
christmas pluribus ad tim cook

Pluribus is currently the most popular show on Apple TV+. This week, the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, referenced the series on Twitter using an image of milk and cookies. Unfortunately, it’s becoming harder and harder to tell when images are AI, so the post created such a frenzy that Apple had to step in.

Featured Video

“Merry Christmas Eve, Carol. Be sure to leave some milk out for Santa,” Cook captioned his post, referencing Rhea Seehorn’s character from the sci-fi drama series.

People online instantly started accusing Cook of using AI, which isn’t a great look for the CEO of Apple. From investigating the puzzle on the milk carton to assuming the signature in the bottom left corner is fake, the anti-AI comments on Cook’s post are abundant.

Advertisement

That’s why the official account for Apple TV+ had to step in to clarify.

“Hi, Carol. We thought you might like this festive artwork by Keith Thomson, made on MacBook Pro,” the post read.

People react to AI accusations against Tim Cook

AI is only getting better, which means the Internet is getting harder to navigate. AI “art” is bad for several reasons, but it’s not as easy to spot. There needs to be regulations put in place before the Internet becomes completely unreliable.

Advertisement

For now, our only option is to trust companies when they confirm they aren’t using AI, but that’s not exactly a foolproof plan.

Many people are frustrated over the whole thing.

This is a problem.

Advertisement

Thanks to unreliable AI checkers, some people don’t believe Apple.

While others think Apple is messing with us.

Advertisement

The em-dash debate continues.

Is the puzzle proof?

Advertisement

In the end, you have to laugh.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.


TAGS

AI Apple Discourse Tim Cook TV Shows Twitter
First published:

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Jamie Jirak
 
The Daily Dot