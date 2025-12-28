Tim Cook’s “Pluribus” tweet sent fans into a frenzy over “AI” use—Apple stepped in to clarify

Pluribus is currently the most popular show on Apple TV+. This week, the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, referenced the series on Twitter using an image of milk and cookies. Unfortunately, it’s becoming harder and harder to tell when images are AI, so the post created such a frenzy that Apple had to step in.
“Merry Christmas Eve, Carol. Be sure to leave some milk out for Santa,” Cook captioned his post, referencing Rhea Seehorn’s character from the sci-fi drama series.
People online instantly started accusing Cook of using AI, which isn’t a great look for the CEO of Apple. From investigating the puzzle on the milk carton to assuming the signature in the bottom left corner is fake, the anti-AI comments on Cook’s post are abundant.
That’s why the official account for Apple TV+ had to step in to clarify.
“Hi, Carol. We thought you might like this festive artwork by Keith Thomson, made on MacBook Pro,” the post read.
People react to AI accusations against Tim Cook
AI is only getting better, which means the Internet is getting harder to navigate. AI “art” is bad for several reasons, but it’s not as easy to spot. There needs to be regulations put in place before the Internet becomes completely unreliable.
For now, our only option is to trust companies when they confirm they aren’t using AI, but that’s not exactly a foolproof plan.
Many people are frustrated over the whole thing.
This is a problem.
Thanks to unreliable AI checkers, some people don’t believe Apple.
While others think Apple is messing with us.
The em-dash debate continues.
Is the puzzle proof?
In the end, you have to laugh.
