Confused by TikTok’s red person icon? Here’s why it appears next to names

TikTokers experienced some confusion and alarm when a red outline of a human figure started appearing next to certain search results. Concern grew that it was an indication that some stalking has been going on, but its purpose is much more innocent than that.

Nobody needs to delete their account over this. Take a deep breath.

What does the red person icon on TikTok mean?

In recent months, TikTok users have started to spot a small red icon—a circle above a curved line meant to be a human head and shoulders—next to certain user names while performing a search on the app. Without any announcement from the company, folks were left to their own catastrophic anxiety spirals.

Back in July, TikToker @msbossyga posted a video pointing to this icon on her own search results.

“Oh my god, what is that?” the TikTok sound asked.

Before the anyone could arrive with an accurate answer, the word “stalking” came up a lot in the comments.

“That means u been stalking,” claimed @twizt3dhat3dlov3.

“I don’t even know who the lady is.. she was on the suggestions on the search page and I clicked it,” the OP replied.

On Reddit, one individual who may not be very experienced with the app also inquired about the icon in May.

“What does a little red person icon mean on tiktalk when searching?” asked u/HD_Dyna.

“It just means you physically searched that person up”

Thankfully, before too long, people started offering better explanations than “you’re stalking people.”

“It just means you physically searched that person up or their name was a blue comment and you clicked on it,” @arissaaurelia wrote on TikTok. “Only does it with actual account, not random stuff you look up.”

Meanwhile, a Redditor on the “tiktalk” post concurred with the video app commenter after testing the new feature themselves.

“So I went to tiktok and from what im understanding is it appears after you searched an actual account. If you searched a trend and then looked back at your search history there won’t be a little red dude,” said u/Morganjoyce1.

“But if you searched a profile and it instantly pops up, the little dude appears next to their name. I did test this with people I don’t follow and do follow, same thing.”

While it’s still possible that the symbol could appear next to the name of someone you’ve been stalking on the app, it can show up from a single interaction. TikTok parent company ByteDance does not appear to have issued an official announcement about this feature and may still be testing it on select accounts.

