“Top-tier narcissism”: Internet urges woman to go no contact with toxic family after sister’s wedding stunt

A TikToker’s family feud has gone viral after she claimed her sister only invited her to a wedding for appearances, despite years of conflict between them.

Dina (@dinadoesital) shared secretly recorded conversations with relatives, saying she spent thousands on travel, outfits, and time off work to attend a celebration she never wanted to go to, only to be dismissed and mistreated afterward.

Her initial video has 855,000 views, 70,000 likes, and over 730 comments, the majority of which sided with Dina, and many of which urged her to go no contact with her “abusive” family members.

What happened at the wedding?

Dina explained in two videos that her sister, Sonia, had asked her to attend the wedding while treating her poorly both before and after the event. She said Sonia had physically tried to attack her multiple times and was generally toxic. Meanwhile, their parents encouraged them to “just get along,” leaving Dina feeling unsupported.

“Sonia used it as an opportunity to get what she needed from me. [For me to] show up at her wedding, people not ask questions, me pretend that I’m talking to her. And then, as soon as the wedding’s done, she goes back to not caring, treating me like sh*t,” she explained to her family in the video.

In her videos, Dina described spending thousands on outfits, travel, and other wedding-related expenses. She said she had taken annual leave and traveled six hours to attend a wedding she did not want to go to. Furthermore, she claimed Sonia only wanted her presence for appearances, ignoring her needs and even maintaining contact with Dina’s abusive ex-boyfriend.

Dina asked her sister to return all the money she had spent. She emphasized that her involvement was not voluntary or motivated by goodwill. Instead, she said she had attended mainly to appease her father. Despite attempts from her parents to highlight the “positive” aspects of the wedding, Dina insisted there were none.

She pointed out the hypocrisy, saying, “Imagine I just started speaking to someone to have them at my wedding and then just treated them like sh*t afterwards. Like that is like narcissism. Like that’s not okay.”

Reactions on social media are supportive

Dina’s initial video was reposted on Reddit, where viewers expressed sympathy and frustration. On Reddit, u/revveduplikeaduece86 wrote, “I feel bad for her. And mom is an enabler. I think maybe she didn’t want to take sides and alienate her kid but she ended up alienating the aggrieved one. Standing outside the door and talking shit about someone after you use them is top tier narcissism, and extremely infuriating–i know from experience.”

Another user, u/legenddairybard, argued, “Parents like this will fight tooth and nail to say this ‘isn’t picking sides’ when it clearly is. They just don’t want to feel guilty about it and try to make you feel guilty for pointing out the truth.”

Meanwhile, u/bl3u_r3dd1teur criticized Dina’s mother. “The way her mother is trying to gaslight her by saying’ let’s focus on the positive’ when her daughter keeps saying there’s no positive.”

On TikTok, many echoed these sentiments. One commenter wrote, “Your mum is trying to peace keep but you deserve validation none of that stuff is ok. Good on you for standing up.” Another added, “So tired of boomer parents thinking resolution = dismissing the issues and maintaining a ‘happy family’ facade. What’s so wrong with defending the child who is in the right, when it’s staring them in the face?”

Across both platforms, viewers condemned the parents’ insistence on maintaining a “happy family” facade. Many noted that Dina had every right to demand accountability for the money she spent and the emotional strain she endured.

@dinadoesitall Watch me lose the will to live. Pls make this go viral so I can monetise tiktok and move out. Thanks bye ♬ original sound – DINA DOES IT ALL

@dinadoesitall did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok DM.

