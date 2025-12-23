“The job market is disgustingly terrible”: Creator explains how “it’s easier to be internet famous” than to get a regular job in 2025

After months of unanswered applications and stalled interviews, one TikTok creator says becoming internet-famous was easier than landing a regular job.

“It has been easier for me to become a niche internet micro celebrity than it was for me to get a f**king job,” said @monkeyz in a Nov. 24, 2025, TikTok video.

The Kansas-based TikToker said he worked as a mail carrier before moving to a new city. Failing to get a new job amid the dismal US job market, he had the time to put real effort into content creation.

“I had the extra time on my hands since I’ve moved here. I’ve taken it more seriously than ever, and it’s yielded me genuine results,” he said.

TikTok users commenting on the post echoed @monkeyz’ frustration with the job market. Other creators affirmed his declared pivot from traditional job search to viral content monetization as a real income strategy.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, the highest since mid-2021. The same report reflected that the job market lost an estimated 41,000 jobs in October and November 2025.

Experts predict more stagnation in 2026 as companies continue a “low-hire, low-fire” approach.

“I have been paying my bills with these videos”

@monkeyz’ new employment strategy accumulated 540,000 views. The TikTok creator said he was “cracking up” because he realized making money on TikTok is easier than getting a job.

He said, “I’ve been job hunting for like four, five months now, and it just hasn’t yielded any kind of useful results for me.” But when @monkeyz’ platform grew from 19,000 to 106,000 followers in two months, he started supporting himself on TikTok earnings.

“It has been easier for me to blow up on this platform, to get paid from this sh*t, than to just get a regular smegular-a** job,” he said.

After moving cities, @monkeyz sought employment for months to no avail. “I keep getting ghosted from these jobs,” he said. “So I’m at a point now where it’s like, f**k it… I’m gonna focus on this now.”

People are aspiring to become internet micro celebs amid a “disgustingly terrible” job market

TikTok users reacting to the post agreed with @monkeyz’ caption: “the job market is disgustingly terrible.”

“The job market is so bad that you might as well just chase your dreams.”

“This is so true why are basic jobs so hard to get.”

“honestly the job market is so fried, i’ve had more viral vids on all my accounts than job opportunities 😭.”

“Ive been job hunting for 7 months, have a masters degree and 3 years of experience and i cant even get part time minimum wage receptionist positions 😁 i might just start joining you as a niche celebrity.”

“This is serious perspective on the job market.”

