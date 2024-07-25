‘They have no explanation’: Woman says Ticketmaster canceled her Sabrina Carpenter tickets. Then she found the exact seats for sale online

Sabrina Carpenter fans are claiming that Ticketmaster is canceling their tickets, then reselling them at a higher price.

Carpenter’s tour is among the most hotly anticipated tours of next year, with several people comparing the competitive ticket buying experience to that of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Now, several people who have purchased the tickets through Ticketmaster allege that the service has canceled their tickets, leaving them unable to attend the concert without paying inflated resale prices.

Sabrina Carpenter fans call out Ticketmaster

In a video with over 248,000 views, TikTok user Reagan Baylee (@reaganbaylee) recounts how she awoke one morning to find that her tickets to the Sabrina Carpenter show were canceled and refunded.

“I saw on Twitter that apparently Sabrina and Ticketmaster’s team were going through and canceling a bunch of orders that were made by bots, or robots, whatever it is, and I think a bunch of fans got lumped into this, including myself,” she speculates.

When she called Ticketmaster to resolve the issue, she claims that the only way she would be able to attend the show would be to rebuy the tickets she had already bought—now for an inflated price.

“I just spent an hour on the phone with Ticketmaster, on the phone with the box office, and there’s literally nothing that they can do, and now the only tickets that are available are resale and literally double, triple, quadruple the price,” she states.

#sabrinacarpenter ♬ original sound – Reagan Baylee @reaganbaylee 😡 My @Sabrina Carpenter tickets were canceled by @Ticketmaster this morning when they did a big sweep of bot purchased tickets. They said my only option is to purchase resale tickets which are now 3-5x the price. I am flying out to this show and now have no tickets!!!! HELP!!! #ticketmaster

While Baylee says she was eventually able to get a ticket through other means, she’s not alone in this specific complaint.

Another TikTok user, Vilma Iris (@vilmairisblog) says she had a nearly identical experience.

“Our four tickets are canceled without explanation other than we have ‘violated terms of use policy,’” Iris states. “I call Ticketmaster, get on the phone with them. They have no explanation, either, other than it was the tour provider who canceled the tickets. No way to escalate. No way to solve this.”

Iris was then allegedly told to buy new tickets. When looking on Ticketmaster, she saw the same tickets she had purchased previously—only this time, they were “almost three times the price.”

Iris later shared an update that Ticketmaster claimed they were working to get her tickets back, but they had not yet done so.

In the comments section, many users shared their disdain for Ticketmaster, with some referencing the problems Taylor Swift fans encounter when buying tickets for her shows.

Others simply noted how common this problem appears to be, and not just for Sabrina Carpenter shows.

“This happened to me too with Olivia Rodrigo concert. And nothing could be [done],” said a user. “I spoke to so many ppl and they didn’t want to tell me what terms were violated.”

“You’re the 4th video I’ve seen about this!!” exclaimed a second.

“This happened to me with Radiohead tickets years ago,” alleged a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ticketmaster, Iris, and Baylee via email.

