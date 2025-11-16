“What is going on??”: Teacher lists shocking skills 3rd graders no longer have, like knowing their parents’ names or how to count money

A viral TikTok from elementary school teacher @mommy_n_zachy is igniting discourse about just how unprepared students are when they enter the classroom.

In her video, she lists 10 basic skills many kids no longer know, including reading analog clocks and tying their shoes.

The teacher said her children lack the basics, and it’s hard for teachers to do their part if they have to start at zero.

While some blamed schools and teachers for the decline in children’s development, others agreed with @mommy_n_zachy and recognized that a collaborative parent-teacher relationship fosters the best outcomes for young students. Many pointed out that parents and teachers who suffer from a lack of resources aren’t always able to do their best.

Tech, financial pressure, and lack of government support all play a role in the problem. But what if kids are getting clout from peers for being dumb?

“It used to be really popular for people to be proud of not being good at maths, got a funny feeling we’re heading back there.”

“We need to go back to basics.”

@mommy_n_zachy’s clip from Nov. 8, 2025, went viral with nearly 5 million views.

She pleaded with parents, “If y’all can help us out, we need to go back to basics. Can you please help these kids out?”

“We’re gonna do our part as teachers, but we just need a little help,” said @mommy_n_zachy. “We’re a community. We work together. So let’s set our kids up for success… And let’s work together and try to just bridge some of these basic gaps, please.”

She listed the following as “things students no longer know how to do”: Reading an analog clock “with confidence,” writing in script, knowing their parents’ names or phone numbers, their home addresses, how to count money (including the names and denominations of coins), how to tie their shoes, what year they were born, how to use a dictionary (or put things in alphabetical order), and how to follow multi-step directions.

The children of the “no child left behind generation” can’t keep up

Social media users responding to the post on TikTok and Reddit, agreed that kids seem to be falling behind. For many, the solution involves a collaboration between parents and teachers that’s supported by society and students who commit to staying engaged.

“I have students that don’t know their birthday.”

“I’m sorry. Parents do not invest in their children anymore. They too busy doing everything else.”

“Learning starts from home…. Help these teachers to help your children!!!”

Reddit user u/knitbitch007 wrote, “The fact that kids are proud and confident about being dumb is the saddest part.” A reply from u/paulides_fan referenced a study that found the social or cultural pressure to not succeed acted as a greater deterrent to students’ success than teachers or resources.

@mommy_n_zachy did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

