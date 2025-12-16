Is the “yellow font theory” an emotionally vulnerable expression online, or is it just fishing for likes?

Using yellow text to express emotional vulnerability is annoying some people.

Social media users pairing introspective messages with vibey existential imagery and audio are calling it “yellow font theory.” Yellow font theory refers to the use of yellow-colored text to communicate emotional vulnerability and themes related to the human experience.

The trend’s posts explore themes like self-doubt, freedom, and the search for meaning. “There’s a secret language online and it’s called yellow font theory,” explained TikTok creator @know_au in a clip from Dec. 10, 2025. “If you use yellow font, it no longer means that you’re just using yellow font. It means you’re saying something that is deeply and painfully vulnerable. It’s a bit intense, isn’t it?”

Although countless creators are using yellow text to communicate their deepest thoughts and feelings, others are using yellow font ironically. TikTok creators are using the phrase “yellow font btw” in videos with insincere captions that aren’t meant to be genuinely introspective or vulnerable.

But the trend’s sincere videos do seem to stoke deep conversations in the comments and people respond with their own experiences. Other commenters, too exhausted to keep up with the constant rise of new trends and dubious “theories,” are criticizing the trend.

The yellow font theory started out sincere

In late 2025, @ericcromartie went viral on TikTok using yellow text to communicate introspective musings in atmospheric videos.

The honest clips share small joys and tough feelings in an effort to stoke hope among social media users. The TikTok creator @yellowfont.halfspeed began parodying the vulnerable videos, using yellow-colored onscreen text to append quasi-vulnerable statements with “yellow font btw,” or simply “yellow font.”

A recent video from @yellowfont.halfspeed shared on Dec. 14, 2025, features onscreen text that reads, “The title of avoidant white boy with aura isn’t owned, it’s leased. The rent is due every day. Yellow font btw.”

Meanwhile, @yesenawatts wrote, “What the fuck is the Yellow font theory?” in yellow-colored text above a peaceful landscape. “Is this vulnerable enough?” she asked in the post’s caption.

Some are still catching on to the yellow font theory

After @ericcromartie used a melancholic track by musician @igoldford in one of his yellow font videos, the singer-songwriter shared his own clip echoing yellow text from @ericcromartie that read, “yellow font theory has taught me that one text, one video, or one risk can change your life in an incredible way. Don’t underestimate yourself.” Like other videos using the trend, the yellow text appeared over a video of him looking into the camera while slowly spinning.

Apparently, the video from Dec. 12, 2025, introduced @igoldford’s fans to the yellow font theory. Commenter @newmexicoaintastate.wtf replied, “Don’t know anything about yellow font theory, but I’ll look it up!” @melitheroamingtherapist wrote, “Never heard of yellow font theory, but here for it.”

Many of them embraced the trend while others mocked the idea. “This is like nice but why are we putting theory after everything 😭 that ain’t a theory that’s a trend.”

“It’s just trending, so people use it and put it on their videos to get more likes.”

“Gen Z is always trying to theorize life.”

