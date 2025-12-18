You’ll never guess how much the “Home Alone 2” ice cream sundae costs at The Plaza

If you find yourself visiting The Plaza this holiday season, you can have the full Kevin McAllister experience thanks to their (very pricey) ice cream sundae room service option.

Featured Video

In Home Alone 2, young Kevin once again finds himself spending Christmas without his family, this time leading to shenanigans throughout New York City. Part of this involves him staying at The Plaza Hotel, an iconic Manhattan location, during which he orders a lavish ice cream sundae.

Well, as it turns out, The Plaza has capitalized on nostalgia for the 1992 film by offering a themed version of the desert.

The Plaza’s Home Alone 2 ice cream sundae

A viral video has recently drawn attention to the elaborate sundae, which is delivered with multiple topping options, a bowl that says “Two scoops…make it three. I’m not driving,” and is clearly meant to be shared.

Advertisement

It also costs $500.

You can now order Kevin’s Hone Alone 2 ice cream sundae at The Plaza Hotel, is it worth almost $500? pic.twitter.com/ZMUI9xlQzr — SonnyBoy🇺🇸 (@gotrice2024) December 13, 2025

It isn’t immediately clear when The Plaza began offering this sundae, but it isn’t brand new. Social media posts from the past several years show off the same set up, although the amount being charged seems to differ based on the year and season. The lowest that pops up is $300 from a couple years back.

Online responses

No matter how much we all love Home Alone, the overwhelming response online every time the specialty dessert gets shared has been incredulity that anyone is purchasing an ice cream sundae that costs several hundred dollars.

Advertisement

No one who stays there gives AF about the price — tony2823 (@tony28231) December 13, 2025

Should be like $199 at most. $199 is still ridiculous, but still inflated cause of what hotel, location, etc. but almost $500 is crazy. Do I get to keep the whole container it was in and all the sauce tubes? Lmao — Peter (@PeterDwayne13) December 13, 2025

So the telly threw some breyers and some M&Ms in a pan and said it’s worth $500? 🤦‍♂️ send the comet already. https://t.co/OZWi6I7c2d — Jawn Wick (@JavvnVVick) December 14, 2025

Comment

byu/DarkHorse435 from discussion

inStupidFood

Advertisement

And people also pointed out that the more accurate version of the sundae Kevin orders in the film would not have 16 scoops like this monstrosity boasts.

Comment

byu/DarkHorse435 from discussion

inStupidFood

Comment

byu/KennethPowersIII from discussion

inFoodPorn

If the sundae by itself is anywhere in the vicinity of $500, I’d sure hate to find out how much The Plaza’s whole Home Alone 2 experience package costs.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.