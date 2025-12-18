You’ll never guess how much the “Home Alone 2” ice cream sundae costs at The Plaza

If you find yourself visiting The Plaza this holiday season, you can have the full Kevin McAllister experience thanks to their (very pricey) ice cream sundae room service option.
In Home Alone 2, young Kevin once again finds himself spending Christmas without his family, this time leading to shenanigans throughout New York City. Part of this involves him staying at The Plaza Hotel, an iconic Manhattan location, during which he orders a lavish ice cream sundae.
Well, as it turns out, The Plaza has capitalized on nostalgia for the 1992 film by offering a themed version of the desert.
The Plaza’s Home Alone 2 ice cream sundae
A viral video has recently drawn attention to the elaborate sundae, which is delivered with multiple topping options, a bowl that says “Two scoops…make it three. I’m not driving,” and is clearly meant to be shared.
It also costs $500.
It isn’t immediately clear when The Plaza began offering this sundae, but it isn’t brand new. Social media posts from the past several years show off the same set up, although the amount being charged seems to differ based on the year and season. The lowest that pops up is $300 from a couple years back.
Online responses
No matter how much we all love Home Alone, the overwhelming response online every time the specialty dessert gets shared has been incredulity that anyone is purchasing an ice cream sundae that costs several hundred dollars.
And people also pointed out that the more accurate version of the sundae Kevin orders in the film would not have 16 scoops like this monstrosity boasts.
If the sundae by itself is anywhere in the vicinity of $500, I’d sure hate to find out how much The Plaza’s whole Home Alone 2 experience package costs.
