‘GIRL DINNER’: Texas Roadhouse customer exposes how to get 16 rolls and a tub of butter for only $5

Almost every Texas Roadhouse connoisseur loves the company’s iconic rolls and cinnamon butter. Some customers even visit the establishment just for the bread.

If that sounds like you, TikTok user Shaina Finkel (@shaina.finkel04) shares how to get even more bang for your buck.

The clip reveals two bags of rolls, a giant tub of cinnamon butter, a small drink, and a large Texas Roadhouse take-out bag sitting on her kitchen counter. “PSA: You can get 16 rolls and a huge tub of butter for $5,” she writes in the text overlay.

Then, the content opens one of the bags of rolls, along with the cinnamon butter and swirls the bread in it. Finkel writes in the caption: “The best Texas Roadhouse take-out hack. This is your sign.”

Can you get 16 rolls at Texas Roadhouse for $5?

“Roadhouse baker here, please stop telling people. I’m tired enough lol,” one viewer stated.

“My Texas Roadhouse doesn’t sell the rolls and butter. You have to go there and actually eat just to get the rolls,” another remarked.

As a result, some were excited to learn about this.

“This is the best news I’ve heard all week,” one viewer wrote.

“Thank you for telling pregnant me this,” a second agreed

Even a third jokingly dubbed this as, “GIRL DINNER.”

How did the TikToker achieve this?

“Four rolls come with every takeout order placed and then if you go to sides and extras on the app,” she revealed in the comments section. “There is an option for a dozen rolls for $4.99, which comes with the tub of butter!”

Can you really do this? Maybe.

Indeed, you can. Allrecipes has the instructions:

Open the Texas Roadhouse app or visit the website Choose your order type and time to pick up Scroll down to “Sides & Extras” and click on it Go to the bottom of the page. You will find the “Extra Fresh-Baked Bread” and “Extra Honey Cinnamon Butter” options Click “Checkout”

Due to mixed answers from the workers in the comments section, check to see if your local Texas Roadhouse allows this.

The Daily Dot reached out to Finkel via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as Texas Roadhouse via press email. The video has 1.3 million views.

