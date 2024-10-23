‘I HATE THESE PPL’: Texas Roadhouse server slams tables who only come in for the free bread rolls, peanuts

When one thinks of Texas Roadhouse, one probably thinks of steak, servers line dancing, and the chain’s iconic bread rolls with cinnamon butter. Typically, when a guest is seated, they are served this complimentary bread. The bread isn’t necessarily free with no strings attached, however. Customers are expected to purchase items on the menu. But one TikToker’s recent video has people questioning whether there are really customers out there who only go to Texas Roadhouse for the bread and get away with it.

TikToker Liz Bezler (@lizbezler) has gained over 52,000 followers for her relatable work content and funny skits. In a video with over 146,000 views, she portrays herself as a Texas Roadhouse server and a customer.

“Hi, guys. My name is Liz. Can I get you started off with anything?” the “worker” asks the table.

One of the “customers” cuts straight to the chase. “Your rolls and your peanuts,” they say. “We just like to eat the bread and the peanuts, like, while we decide what we want.”

When the server returns to ask the same question, the customer tries to avoid placing an actual order. “I said we have to eat the bread first in order to know what we want, and there’s still no peanuts,” the customer says.

“And here’s your guys’ peanuts. Are we ready to place any appetizers? Any?” the server says after returning to the table with the peanuts.

“I said we have to eat this whole basket and this whole bucket of peanuts to even know what we want! You know, our appetite is gonna change after I eat the bread and peanuts and drink my water,” the customer says.

Peanuts and bread

She also adds a specific demand. “Please don’t return until you see that bucket of peanuts on the edge,” the customer states. “And you can go ahead and bring more bread. We have to alternate between the bread and the peanuts.”

After an hour went by, the server tried to get the customers to finally place their orders. The customers clearly have no intention of ordering menu items.

“You know what? Me and Sally have to go to the bathroom. So, um, yeah. You could just come back in, like, 10 minutes because, you know, we ate a lot of bread and a lot of peanuts,” one of them responds. “Then, you can come back and take our order.”

All the server can do is plaster a fake smile. “No problem,” the server says.

These types of customers frustrate Bezler, indicating she has experience working at Texas Roadhouse. She captioned the video, “I HATE THESE PPL.”

Can you just go in for bread at Texas Roadhouse?

Viewers in the comments section were flabbergasted that Texas Roadhouse customers do this.

“People really do this?!?!” one viewer questioned.

“Is this real? Who even does this?” another asked.

On the Server Life subreddit, one Redditor posed the question, “You ever had a person come in and just fill up on bread/ rolls/ etc.?”

And according to the responses, there are customers who have done this. But it does seem like there’s a safeguard in place for servers. They are able to charge these customers for the bread if all they order is bread, according to one response.

“I worked at texas roadhouse during the peak of the whole bread challenge and it was ANNOYING. like huge groups of teens (usually guys) would come in and i just told them i was gonna have to charge them for all the bread if they weren’t eating anything,” that user shared.

Does Texas Roadhouse still have peanuts?

However, some viewers were most shocked that Texas Roadhouse still has peanuts.

“Peanuts? I’ve [never] seen peanuts at Texas Roadhouse lol,” one user stated.

“They don’t even do peanuts anymore where I live,” a second wrote.

There used to be a time where customers would receive a bucket of peanuts and were able to toss the shells right on the floor. Since the pandemic, most locations have stopped offering the peanuts. However, that doesn’t mean peanuts are gone for good. Customers can still request a bag of them at the counter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bezler via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, as well as to Texas Roadhouse via press email.

