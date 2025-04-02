‘I tip on my SERVICE’: Texas Roadhouse server tells table that restaurant is out of bread. Then they look over to table next to them

Texas Roadhouse is famous for its bread and butter. Some customers go to the restaurant just to get their hands on them. That’s why TikTok user Tammy (@tamberlynne24) was so disappointed during her recent trip to the restaurant.

“Didn’t leave a tip at Texas Roadhouse today, and I couldn’t feel happier about it,” Tammy starts her video, which has over 252,000 views. “We did not go there for the steak; we go there for the … yeast rolls.”

From there, she recaps her experience.

An unpleasant Texas Roadhouse visit

When she and her partner sat at their table, they quickly knew something was off, Tammy recalls. She says her server took the couple’s drink orders but failed to bring them bread rolls. It’s common practice for Texas Roadhouse servers to bring a basket of bread rolls and butter to tables when they first get seated.

So, Tammy says, she figured the server would bring the rolls to their table with the drinks.

She “brings the drinks, no … yeast rolls. It is what it is,” Tammy says.

So Tammy and her partner proceeded to order their meals, and their experience only got worse from there, she recalls.

“I look down, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t get no ranch for my chicken tenders, my … baked potato ain’t got butter on it. And I ain’t got no sour cream on my chili,’” Tammy says.

She says her partner was also missing his ranch and salad.

However, she didn’t fault her server for the mistakes. “I’m blaming her for the … yeast rolls, but I don’t blame her for that,” she says.

Tammy says they proceeded to give the server a “list” of items that didn’t show up at their table, including the rolls.

“As she goes away, I holler, ‘Can you check on some yeast rolls?’ Maybe she heard me, and she’s gonna check on them,” Tammy recalls figuring.

After the server dropped off the missing items, she forgot one thing. And you probably guessed what that was: the rolls.

“’They still don’t have any, but I will check on them,’” the content creator recalls the server saying.

Once the server returned, she said, according to Tammy, “‘The lady that does the yeast rolls, she had an emergency and had to leave. As soon as they come in, I’ll keep an eye out and get y’all a basket.’”

But Tammy says this explanation didn’t make any sense after looking over to a nearby table. “Well, I look over here, and there’s some people sitting down. Their … waitress sat them down with a … basket of yeast rolls,” she shares.

Did Tammy ever receive the rolls?

“She comes back again, and I ask her again, ‘Did they happen to bring up any yeast rolls?’” Tammy recounts.

She says the server replied in the negative.

At this point, Tammy says she was livid. “I had a whole … Texas Roadhouse experience without a … yeast roll. That was the only reason I went there,” she says.

She says that she’s never had a Texas Roadhouse experience sans bread rolls. She also says she’s never not tipped a Texas Roadhouse server before until that moment.

Many viewers understood Tammy’s frustration.

“I tip on my SERVICE not on my BANK ACCOUNT!” one viewer stated.

“Oh heck no I would have [asked] for the manager and caused a big scene,” a second commented.

“This is so valid. I would have been frustrated as well. Asking 4 times for some rolls is crazy,” a third concurred.

However, commenters who say they work at Texas Roadhouse workers defended the server.

“As a former TXRH ToGo employee I can confirm they ABSOLUTELY WILL PUT ONE PERSON ON ROLLS for the entire night. That one was not on her,” one user remarked.

“I’ve been a server at Texas Roadhouse for almost two years and yes they absolutely will put just one person on bake to make the rolls for the entire night. This was not the servers fault,” another echoed.

Texas Roadhouse rolls dupes

Texas Roadhouse dupes are out there if Tammy doesn’t ever want to return to the establishment again. For example, Walmart offers a 12-pack of frozen Texas Roadhouse rolls for $5.26 and Bettergoods’ Cinnamon Honey Butter for $2.56 (this butter emulates the real deal). Texas Roadhouse fan Kristina Withers also recreated the rolls using King’s Hawaiian rolls and brown cinnamon sugar butter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tammy via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Texas Roadhouse via press email.

