‘You signed a contract’: Man trades in Honda Pilot for Tesla. Then he gets buyer’s remorse after driving it home

There are a few reasons why one might consider purchasing an electric car. The environmental impact of an electric car when compared to one that uses gas draws in some consumers. Others cite the supposed savings on gasoline when using an electric vehicle.

While there are arguments to be made for both of these points, some have found that these claims aren’t as straightforward as they appear.

The environmental impact of an electric car is generally lower than that of a gasoline-powered vehicle, and this impact is likely to be reduced as battery technology improves. However, there are still substantial concerns about the energy required and pollution generated in the process of mining lithium. This element is required for many modern car batteries.

Furthermore, owners of electric cars have noted complaints about the range provided by electric cars. Some say that charging them can be inconvenient and, depending on the location and how much charge is required, expensive.

This may be why, as TikTok user Alex (@evautoalex) recently shared in a video with over 189,000 views, some EV owners are experiencing a little bit of buyer’s remorse.

Why doesn’t this Tesla owner like his car?

In the video, Alex films himself having a conversation on the phone with someone to whom he sold a Tesla.

At the beginning of the clip, the customer says that his family had sought out the car because their current car, a Honda Pilot, was too expensive after accounting for the cost of fuel and car payments.

The buyer didn’t realize, however, that he would incure additional charges with his Tesla.

“I didn’t realize insurance is a whole lot more expensive for Tesla,” the customer says, “and to get the charger on the house, it’s going to be like 5 grand.”

When Alex questions why the charger would be so expensive, the buyer says that it’s because his home only has a 100-amp panel.

As noted by Kuhlman Electric, a home with a 100-amp electrical service and all-electric appliances, including central air conditioning, is unlikely to support an EV charger. However, if the home has a 100-amp service with limited electrical appliances—such as gas cooking, a gas water heater, and no central air conditioning—installing an EV charger is technically possible, though charge speeds may be lower.

Alex says this problem can be mitigated by using a higher-voltage dryer plug. But the buyer says the location of said plug is inconvenient.

This leads to a disagreement between Alex and the buyer. Alex states that the buyer should have been aware of these issues before purchase and that the car itself is in good condition.

“It just feels like we’re taking the responsibility for your lack of research or your lack of homework,” Alex summarizes. That said, he does agree to undo the deal.

How common is this?

In general, insurance costs are higher for electric vehicles than gasoline-powered cars.

“The average monthly cost to insure a gas-engine car is $248, according to research from Insurify,” writes Stephanie Colestock for Yahoo! Finance. “That number jumps to $357 for EVs.”

There are several reasons why this is the case. First, EV technology is simply more expensive to repair at this time. This is due to the complexity of components and their limited availability compared to those for gas-powered cars. Second, not all repair shops can service EVs. Those that do may charge higher rates, costs that are passed on to insured people.

Some of these costs may be mitigated by the tax incentives many states offer to purchase an EV.

How many EV buyers regret their choice?

Regarding buyer’s remorse, studies vary regarding how many EV owners regret their purchase or would prefer to own a gas-powered vehicle in the future.

Some studies say that 10% of EV owners have buyer’s remorse, while others say that nearly 50% of EV owners consider themselves very likely to switch back to a gasoline-powered car.

However, given that most EVs are generally newer vehicles, it’s unclear whether this remorse is solely regarding the fact that the car is electric.

Additionally, many complaints about EVs, such as charge times and range, are being improved year over year. For example, as of 2024, “electric car options with more than 300 miles per charge have quintupled in the US since 2021,” per Bloomberg.

Not only that, but companies are working to improve charge times. Chinese car company Zeekr claimed that one of their cars can charge from 10% to 80% battery capacity in just 9 minutes.

Still, some may find that the electric vehicles currently on the market do not meet their needs. Those people may want to consider an efficient gas-powered vehicle, a hybrid, or a plug-in hybrid.

‘Nothing to do with charging it.’

In the comments section, users offered their opinions about the buyer’s experience.

“Simple reason he changed his mind was he saw the price of Tesla going down. Nothing to do with charging it,” speculated a user.

“Charge a 25% restocking fee or keep the car. It’s not your fault for him not doing his homework, most people think they’re entitled,” suggested another.

“He should have sold his Honda and paid cash for a small sedan and boom save $700 a month,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alex via email.

