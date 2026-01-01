“You won’t afford it!”: Teacher’s blunt rant explains how becoming an educator means accepting you’ll never own a home

A Florida middle school teacher’s blunt TikTok rant about money (and the lack of it) has gone viral after she warned future educators not to expect financial stability from the profession.

In the video, Kristen (@kristen_fl) explained that while her home’s value has more than doubled since 2016, her salary has risen only marginally, making homeownership increasingly unrealistic.

“Don’t do it for the money,” she warned. “If you want to become a teacher, do it because you want to make a difference in a child’s life. Do it because you want to enhance, quite literally, the future of the United States.”

According to the TikTok creator, teacher salaries in Florida don’t seem to be tracking with the rising cost of living in her area.

Kristen shared that she purchased her home in 2016 for about $160,000 when she was making $40,000 a year. By 2025, her Florida home doubled in value at an estimated cost of $350-$360,000, but her income rose to just $54,000 in the same period.

“How are people purchasing homes at these prices?” she asked. The middle school teacher warned that gaining the privilege to bring up the next generation comes at a cost. “…don’t plan on owning a home. You won’t be able to afford it!”

People reacting to the clip on TikTok quickly pointed out that Kristen’s teacher pay is low because of where she lives. While education and experience factor into teacher pay, state and local cost of living determine base salaries for educators in public school systems.

States like Mississippi, Missouri, and Florida, where Kristen lives, offer lower salaries for educators, ranging from $53-$55,000 on average. Teachers in California, Massachusetts, and New York are among the highest paid in the U.S., earning average yearly income between $92,000 and $102,000.

According to the National Education Association (NEA), the average teacher salary nation-wide was around $72,030 in 2023-24.

Teachers from around the country chimed in to share disparate salaries and experiences based on home state.

“We can’t afford the houses, so we are having to work two jobs just to pay for apartment rent. I’m tired,” wrote one.

“I am in my 25th year of teaching and get paid $60k. 25 years=60k. It’s unreal,” another chimed in.

“Wife has a masters in special ed. We lived in CA central coast until last year. She was making about $125k/yr in CA after teaching for 23yrs. We moved to Hawaii last year and she took a 50% pay cut because Hawaii only pays you up to 6 yrs service credit. Thankfully we had decent equity in our home and used that to put down a large chunk on our mortgage here. Or we wouldn’t have been able to afford to move here. 🤙🏽”

“There are new teachers in my district in South Texas making 80k. Coaches that teach are making over 100k. The athletic director/head football coach is making 160k.”

Another reason to become a teacher? You’re married. Some suspect the teaching profession is designed for married women in two-income households. Could teachers make more money if their incomes weren’t assumed to be subsidized by a partner?

“Meh, do it because you want to be married and rely on two incomes. It isn’t sustainable otherwise. Teaching was designed to have your MRS.”

@kristen_fl did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

