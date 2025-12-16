“So out of touch”: Influencer slammed over response after missing flight for luxury Tarte brand trip

A social media influencer is facing backlash after posting a vlog about missing her flight to a luxury Tarte Cosmetics brand trip, then suggesting the group’s private plane be delayed so she could catch up.

Tianna Robillard (@tiannarobillard) said she missed her first flight due to her own lack of time management and hoped that she would be able to rejoin the rest of the group, but many commenters were less than sympathetic.

What happened to the influencer

Robillard filmed herself while traveling to Miami, where the group planned to transfer to private charter planes. She explained to viewers that the rest of the creators stayed on schedule, but she missed her initial flight because she was busy scrubbing off fake tan. Then, she shared that the group planned to fly from Miami to Turks and Caicos on two charter planes. Still, she did not make the Miami connection in time.

“Leave it to me, y’all, to miss my bag check time,” she said in her vlog-style video. “Everyone’s flying to Miami, and then we’re all leaving on two different planes from Miami to Turks. And I missed my flight to Miami, so everyone’s gonna be gone when I get there.”

She continued, “I don’t get to fly with my friends now, and that’s my punishment. That’s what I get. That’s what I get for spending extra time scrubbing off this fake tan. But this would be me.”

She added that the team tried to see if they could delay one plane an hour and a half so she could join the rest of the group, calling it her “hope and dream” scenario. Robillard added that she wasn’t expecting it to work out, but if it did, “I get to hang out with everybody and arrive when everyone else arrives.”

TikTok’s reaction to her video

The comment section turned harsh almost immediately. Many viewers called the situation disrespectful. “Push a whole plane back because you were late? That’s terrible,” one comment read.

Meanwhile, another viewer said, “Girl I’d be so annoyed if I had to wait for you. People really need to work on time management, you’re an adult.”

Several commenters mocked what they saw as entitlement. “Tell me you’re entitled without telling me you’re entitled 😅,” one wrote. Another TikToker said, “Missing a free flight for a free trip is crazy!”

The criticism went beyond jokes, with some people pointing to broader frustrations with influencer culture. One commenter vented, “I cannot wait for this tide to keep on turning and influencers are reduced to being seen as lowly, disgusting, tacky, and completely out of touch. WE DONT WANT TO BE INFLUENCED ANYMORE. PEOPLE OUT HERE CANT AFFORD GROCERIES.”

Another person added, “Nah, I’d be livid if my flight that I PAID FOR was delayed because you missed a free flight.”

