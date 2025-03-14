‘We HAD to get it’: Target customer sees iPad Air 5th Gen usually priced at $749.99. Then she nabs it for $224.99

Apple iPads are known to be expensive. So, when a woman snagged a clearance $224.99 iPad Air 5th Generation, she encouraged others to visit their local Target. But not everyone is on board.

Featured Video

The clip starts off with TikTok user Jay (@jacquejacobs9) holding her newly purchased iPad Air 5th Generation, revealing the yellow clearance tag on the box. Normally, the tablet is priced at $749.99, but it was on clearance for $224.99.

“Go to your local Target,” she recommends in the text overlay. “We got [an] iPad Air 5th Gen for only $225 when it’s normally $750.” Throughout the video, she turns the box around to unveil it.

Jay continued her recommendation in the caption, “If [you have] been wanting [an iPad] Air, go check your local target and see if they have iPad airs on clearance our target had one left so we HAD to get it like $500 off. YESSS, PLEASE.”

Advertisement

Viewers had mixed opinions

Some were quick to head to their local Target.

“Is it still on? Oh my god, I neeed,” one viewer commented.

“Me buying this because it’s a deal, but yet I don’t need it lol,” a second stated.

Advertisement

A third mourned, “Cries in ‘I just bought my iPad from Apple at full price.’”

However, others warned the content creator about potential problems.

“I worked at an Apple Store and I saw like 10 of these randomly catch fire. Probably why it was so cheap,” one user suggested.

“Make sure yours is real! The couponing group I’m in have been showing fakes,” a second warned.

Advertisement

Has an iPad Air 5th Generation exploded?

Although there haven’t been reports of this iPad bursting into flames, one of the models has exploded. In 2013, an iPad demo went wrong in Canberra, Australia, after sparks appeared at its charging port.

On the other hand, there have been complaints about the iPad Air 5th Generation’s battery life, overheating, and charging port. A damaged battery can result from malfunction, overcharging, moisture, or extreme temperatures, which can lead to combustion.

Does Target sell Apple dupes?

Target is an authorized seller of Apple products, but there have been stories of customers accidentally purchasing counterfeit products. In 2024, Target shopper Pat warned about iPad dupes after the retail giant sold her one and refused to accept the return.

Advertisement

The year prior, another customer named Pearce Taylor thought he was getting a good deal when he bought the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $249.99, but they were fake. These are usually a result of scammers swapping out the new product with a counterfeit and returning it. Always examine the serial number to see if it matches the device and the packaging.

Before you rush to your nearest Target, make sure the iPads are on clearance by contacting them or checking online.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jay via TikTok comment and direct message as well Target via press email. The video has amassed a whopping 2.2 million views.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.