‘It’s called Hey, Bullseye’: Former Target worker reveals how to get ‘expensive’ items for free

A former Target employee says there are numerous ways that one can get a deal at the store, including several of which the average shopper might not be aware.

Over the years, plenty of hacks and deals available at Target have gone viral. For example, some have shown how certain items can occasionally ring up for absurdly low prices; others have revealed which items should be avoided at the store.

Now, a former worker has come forward with methods that one can use to get hefty discounts on items or even, in some cases, free products.

How can one get free products from Target?

In a video with over 58,000 views, TikTok user Kaitlynd (@reddnea) explains how there are many ways one can score incredible discounts on Target products.

The first is by utilizing a program called Hey, Bullseye.

“If you’re consistently purchasing products from Target and consistently writing, like, really high quality reviews, you’ll probably get noticed,” she explains. “And then you can be a member of the Hey, Bullseye program.”

“They’ll send you, like, really expensive stuff, like furniture, clothing—just, like, all sorts of things,” she adds.

This is true. On Target’s website, the company offers information about the Hey, Bullseye program. According to the website, the program is indeed invite-only, but once one has been invited, they can be provided with “products in exchange for honest reviews.”

Can you ‘rain check’ items at Target?

Kaitlynd’s next piece of advice regards “rain checking” items.

“If something goes on sale and you go to the store to hurry and buy it, but then it’s out of stock, you can actually rain check that item, and whenever they get it back in stock, they’ll [honor] that sale price that it was at the time,” she shares.

This is also true, though it appears to vary based on the location and type of sale, per Target’s website.

What if a product goes on sale after I bought it?

According to Kaitlynd, if one buys a product at Target then discovers it went on sale soon after, they can get a refund on the price difference.

“You can actually take your receipt back to the store and you can get the difference refunded,” she claims. “So, like if you paid $25 for something a week later, it’s like $20 just take your receipt back and get your $5 back.”

Target’s own website and other shoppers’ experiences appear to say that this is true, though the period in which one can receive these refunds is only 14 days.

Why should I use the Target app?

Kaitlynd says there are numerous reasons for using the Target app.

For example, she says there are numerous coupons that are only available on the app, and that if you enter your phone number at checkout, the receipt for your items is automatically saved to your app. This allows one to make returns with ease.

That said, Kaitlyn notes that the app is not as food for price checks as the in-store scanners, as it may not have the most up-to-date information. Instead, she suggests using one of the available kiosks or simply asking an employee for assistance “if they’re not busy.”

In the comments section, users had a mixed response to this advice, with some claiming that they had success with them and others saying their local location did not accept certain deals.

“Rain checks are at store discretion, my store doesn’t honor rain checks,” noted a commenter.

“I’m always buying stuff and reviewing it and they have never accepted me! I’m so sad to be reminded that I can’t get into hey bullseye,” added another.

“They only do the one year policy if it’s a ‘damaged’ item. Been to so many targets and they all hate me and only will take back one or 2 items then they tell me they will never do it again,” alleged a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kaitlynd via Instagram and TikTok DM and Target via email.



