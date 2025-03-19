‘Subway will do everything but bring back $5 footlongs’: Subway launches Footlong Nachos with Doritos. Then a worker shows how they’re made

In 2024, Subway tried its hand at a variety of footlong treats. It introduced a footlong cookie, churro, and even a footlong Auntie Anne’s pretzel. On Jan. 8 of 2025, Subway kicked off the new year with yet another addition: footlong nachos.

The side is made with Doritos, American cheese, taco beef salsa, and jalapeños. It costs $5.

A Michigan-based Subway worker introduced footlong nachos to many TikTokers. And viewers had a lot of opinions on it, making it one of the more controversial footlong snacks to date.

“Let’s make nachos!” Subway employee Cassidy (@merleboessubway) writes in the text overlay.

She holds the Doritos footlong nachos container. First, she dumps a two-and-a-half-ounce bag of Doritos into the cardboard boat. Then, she pours cheese sauce and a small handful of shredded cheese onto the chips. Next, the content creator sprinkles the beef, tomatoes, and onions on top. Finally, Cassidy tops the whole thing off with jalapeños and Baja Chipotle sauce. She then taste-tests the snack herself.

Viewers are not happy about it

Cassidy’s video garnered 1.4 million views since it was posted on March 12.

Many were critical of the nachos for several reasons.

“Subway will do everything other than giving people their money’s worth I stg,” one viewer remarked.

“This is criminal,” another criticized.

“That’s the saddest nachos that I’ve ever seen,’ a third stated.

In addition, some called for the return of the $5 footlong.

“Subway will do everything but bring back $5 Footlongs,” one user commented.

“$5 foot long or go out of business imo,” a second wrote.

There’s mixed reports of when Subway phased out its iconic $5 footlong sandwiches. According to reports, the $5 footlong was officially done away with anywhere from 2014 to 2016 due to the rising food, rent, and labor costs. Franchises were reportedly struggling to sustain themselves. The cost of the sandwiches first rose to $6. Over time, the cost slowly climbed until it reached $15 per sandwich in some places.

Unfortunately, the $5 footlong won’t be making a comeback anytime soon. However, you can currently order a footlong for $6.99 using the code 699FL, according to Subway’s website. This offer is only redeemable at participating locations.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cassidy via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Subway via press email.

