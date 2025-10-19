“Wait, that’s not washer fluid leakage?”: Subaru expert shares trick for driving in bad weather

Subaru owners driving around with dirty backup cams might not know about this useful winter weather trick.

Attention off-roaders, or on-roaders driving newer model Subarus on salty streets this winter: @youngsubaruogden revealed a feature some Subaru owners didn’t even know existed.

The TikTok creator and car dealer shared that the car comes with a solution for your dirty backup camera. Manufacturers of newer Outback, Ascent, Forester, and Crosstrek Subaru models included a nozzle above the backup cam that releases wiper fluid to clean the lens when it’s covered in mud, rock salt, or anything else.

He said drivers can operate it from inside the car. “All you have to do is twist your rear windshield washer and hold it, and windshield washer fluid will actually spray out of a separate nozzle over the camera to clean it,” he said in a video from October 9, 2025.

The Subaru PSA quickly accumulated over 600 thousand views. The comments section revealed that plenty of Subaru owners didn’t know about the useful feature.

@youngsubaruogden demonstrated the trick on TikTok. He wrote in the post’s caption, “Best winter car feature?? Did you know your #subaru could do this?”

“You might not know that your Subaru can do this trick,” @youngsubaruogden said. “So let’s say you’re off-roading or there’s snow, and your backup camera gets all dirty. All you have to do is twist your rear windshield washer and hold it, and windshield washer fluid will actually spray out of a separate nozzle and over the camera to clean it.”

“If you have a newer Subaru, you better not be driving around with a dirty camera anymore,” he warned.

Some Subaru owners in the comments found out about the backup cam cleaner feature for the first time.

“I love my Subaru bidet 💁‍♀️I found out about it months ago on TikTok and it’s a game changer for winter when my camera gets super dirty,” said @haleyeah13.

“Just tried it! Wow,” said @networking_and_rich.

“Cries in Impreza,” said @caitiecarrot.

“Tell me why the sales guy didn’t tell me this,” said @mauiomurice.

