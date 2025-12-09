“The hype train is running itself”: Fans are stealing “Five Nights at Freddys” standees from movie theaters—again

Five Nights at Freddy’s fans are celebrating the release of the second movie with a callback to the franchise’s 2023 cinematic release when they stoked hype by stealing cumbersome cardboard standees stationed in theaters to promote the film.

X users are circulating viral clips of FNaF fans pursued by security guards and theater employees as they run through multiplex theaters with stolen standees. The videos are racking up views on social media, leading some fans to declare the stunt a tradition that could benefit the sequel’s box office stats.

While some fans think stealing posters is a harmless and beautiful expression of the FNaF fandom, others (still) think stealing promotional materials for the film sends the wrong message and creates unnecessary hassle for theater staff.

A stunt promoting the movie better than any ad campaign

X user @HollywoodHandle quickly accumulated 4.4 million views after posting a viral video of a purple-costumed fan running through a mall with the FNaF 2 poster in tow on Dec. 7, 2025.

@EndertrapC quoted the post along with the caption, “The fans are doing so much unintentional marketing for the movie, and it’s amazing. What do you mean, purple guy just stole the FNaF poster?”

The fans are doing so much unintentional marketing for the movie and it’s amazing. What do you mean purple guy just stole the fnaf poster https://t.co/8EiaeURxbe — ENDERTRAP CO. (@EndertrapC) December 8, 2025

Now it’s an FNaF community tradition

On Dec. 7, 2025, @G0VannyG0 shared a viral video of FNaF fans stealing a theater’s standee promoting the first movie back in 2023. The X user wrote, “This being a tradition is genuinely the funniest [expletive] thing this community has done.”

This being a tradition is genuinely the funniest fucking thing this community has done https://t.co/fhuGxFH0Jw — 𓍯𓂃⬜️🧵Charlotte🎭⬛️𓍯𓂃 (@G0VannyG0) December 8, 2025

Fans on the thread discussed how theaters will cope with the arguably harmless stunt.

“In the third movie, they’re going to stick those posters on the ground.”

“Right? The hype train is running itself, and we’re just along for the ride.”

“Love that the chaos is promoting the movie better than any ad campaign.”

“In my local cinema, the poster was, and I am not exaggerating, chained to a pillar.”

“It’s so funny because it happened so many times the first movie, I can’t wait to see more.”

Not all fans condone the thefts

An X user who reposted a TikTok video of a fan being tackled by theater staff while attempting to steal a standee from the first FNaF in 2023 wrote, “not everyone stealing the fnaf signs 😭😭😭.”

Other, less amused fans are reacting to the 2025 version of the stunt with similar sentiments.

not everyone stealing the fnaf signs 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YUBTMHAa8R — ♋︎ (@mooncreaturee) October 27, 2023

“Maybe we shouldn’t encourage people to do this.”

