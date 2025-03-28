Woman has anxiety. Then therapist tells her to pack Sour Patch Kids, Sour Skittles in Ziploc bag

Living with anxiety can be challenging, especially when the panic attacks come on at random times. One doctor shared a rather unorthodox way to ease such attacks: sour candy. Does it really work?

Featured Video

Dr. Kunal Sood, MD, according to AAMC, is “a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine.” He is also a social media influencer with 2.6 million followers on TikTok. Dr. Sood often reacts to other TikTokers who make medical claims, sharing whether or not those claims are true and breaking down the why of it all.

He recently reacted to a video by TikTok user Bianca (@_legallybrunette1). In her video, Bianca dumped a pack of Sour Patch candy, a pack of sour Skittles, and a pack of sour gummy worms into a Ziploc bag. According to her text overlay, she learned about this trick through her therapist.

“My therapist told me to eat something sour when I felt anxiety coming on,” she says. “I tried it and it helped. So now I’m making emergency sour candy bags for work and the car.”

Advertisement

Dr. Kunal Sood enters the chat

“Can sour candy help with anxiety?” Dr. Sood jumps in. “When someone is experiencing anxiety, the brain shifts into high alert.”

Dr. Sood explains that eating sour candy can act as a “grounding technique.” A grounding technique is way to distract racing thoughts by focusing on the present.

“Some people use grounding techniques to calm down. And for some, sour candy helps. The intense sourness triggers a strong physical reaction, pulling away from anxious thoughts,” he explains. “This quick sensory shift can be especially useful during a panic attack.”

Advertisement

However, Dr. Sood warns this may not work for everyone.

“While sour candy might serve as a helpful tool for anxiety relief for some individuals, personal preferences and specific anxiety triggers play a significant role in its efficacy,” he says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dr. Sood via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

Therapists weigh in

Dr. Snood’s video amassed 1.9 million views. And commenters who claim to be therapists weighed in.

Advertisement

“Trauma therapist here, yes, these are all excellent ways to help reset an overwhelmed, ‘fried’ nervous system. Thanks for sharing and educating,” one viewer named Kristen Bradley wrote. There is a trauma therapist by the same name, the Daily Dot can confirm. The Daily Dot has reached out to her via TikTok.

“Therapist here I tell my patients ‘it doesn’t sound very clinical but [warheads]’ lol,” another said.

Others were more cynical.

“Sour candy?? Idk what kinda anxiety y’all have,” one said.

Advertisement

Can sour candy really help anxiety?

According to Health.com, sour candy can be soothing for some who experience anxiety, panic attacks, or stress. The candy essentially distracts the brain from intrusive thoughts. However, heavily relying on candy can lead to other health issues, like high or low blood pressure spikes.

Keep in mind that this isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. What may work for one doesn’t work for another.

Advertisement

There’s a slew of “grounding techniques” out there. Here are a few, according to Calm:

Meditation

Pivot your mind toward the five senses

Note your surroundings

Think about a tranquil place

Affirmations

Slow breathing exercises

Hold a piece of ice

Focus your feet on the ground

Speak with a medical professional about what may work best for you.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.