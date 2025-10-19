“I’d be so ripped if I had this”: Man 3D-prints a 6-pound phone case to fight his screen addiction—and it’s working

A content creator may have finally found a physical solution to the modern problem of phone addiction: make the phone too heavy to hold.

Logan Ivey, who runs the Instagram account @matterneuroscience, designed and 3D-printed a six-pound stainless steel case that he says cut his daily screen time by more than half.

Ivey shared an Instagram reel about the six-pound phone case on Oct. 13, 2025. The post has over 280,000 likes, and plenty of comments from social media users who, like Ivey, are desperate to put their phones down.

After experimenting with taping a dumbbell to his phone, Ivey spent two months developing the bulky design, complete with screws that require an Allen wrench to remove.

“I had this idea that if I taped my phone case to this five-pound dumbbell, then I would use my phone less,” he wrote on the text of his video.

Ivey quickly realized the dumbbell prototype obstructed his phone’s camera and was too easy to remove to effectively help limit screen time.

“The idea is that a six-pound phone is physically too heavy to scroll on for long periods of time, and as a result, you’ll naturally have less screen time,” he wrote. Ivey added that the weight of the case deters phone users from casually carrying the phone around with them.

“You can’t as easily take it with you to the bathroom or on a walk. You have to actually leave it behind more often, which also means less screen time.”

After two months of use, the case has saved Ivey from two or three hours of scrolling a day.

“Isn’t it wild that this video is blowing up because we all realize smartphones are a f**king problem.”

The anti-phone case for the chronically online

In his video, the innovator explained the case is meant to make a cellphone feel more like a tool “like your laptop or your camera,” rather than “something that you instinctively pick up, and look at, for hours at a time.” Ivey said he designed the case to look like an ’80s brick phone because “back in the ’80s, phones were just tools and not addicting fake dopamine machines.”

Ivey even designed the case to be inconvenient to remove. In order to free a phone from the 6lb case, you’re going to need to find an Allen wrench and unscrew four screws.

The six-pound phone case resonated with people who know they’re spending a ton of time on their phones

“I would be so ripped if I had this.”

“I’ll take 20.”

“Thanks I died after dropping it on my face.”

“What we will do to fight phone addiction 😂.”

Logan Ivey did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via e-mail.

