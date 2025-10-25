Woman shocked to learn the cost of diapers in 2025: “How is it legal?”

A childless woman trying to pitch in during the government shutdown found out how much diapers cost.

TikTok creator and comedian Al, @wowaliceduffy, shared that she purchased a six-pack of diapers at a local pharmacy for a whopping $11. Al intended to donate the diapers to a food bank that will resource the community in the event that the government shutdown continues, resulting in delayed or missed EBT payouts.

Having no children of her own, she was shocked by the price, especially once she found out that a newborn can go through 15 diapers a day.

“People really depend on this stuff,” Al said in a clip shared on October 22, 2025. “How is it legal for these companies to charge so much for something that a newborn baby needs?”

Al’s video sparked a conversation about the prohibitive cost of raising children. Commenters shared that they bear the economic burden by shopping at retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Target, or buying in bulk at Costco and Sam’s Club.

Many pointed out that convenience stores like pharmacies jack up prices on everyday essentials. But they admitted the cost of caring for babies has gotten so out of control, it’s likely a factor that deters adults from becoming parents.

“How is anyone affording a baby, period?”

In her video, Al asked viewers to “pardon my ignorance on this topic because I don’t have kids,” and admitted that, now that she knows the cost of diapers, she may never have kids.

“Why is one six-pack of diapers 11 bucks? I text my mom. I’m like, ‘mom, a six pack of diapers is 11 bucks,’ and she’s like, ‘yeah, you know newborns typically go through 15 diapers a day.’

“How is anyone affording a baby, period?” Al exclaimed. “No matter what economic background you come from, if your pooping machine costs $30 a day in diapers alone, oh my god.”

Blame capitalism

Parents in the comments lamented along with Al, sharing that they’re forced to rely on monopolistic, major retailers for somewhat affordable diapers.

“So most people are not buying packs of 6 diapers. Most parents are buying a decent-sized box. That box is still expensive, but it doesn’t end up being $30 a day. 😭 However, kids are fucking EXPENSIVE, so I don’t blame you.”

“Girl wait til you see the price of formula. I’m talkin over $100 a week.”

“This is just one of the many reasons the birth rate is down. People can’t afford kids.”

“(This is one of the reasons people are still using Target, Amazon, etc. Target regularly runs diaper/wipe promotions. It shouldn’t be that way, but it is right now and people have to survive.)”

“Capitalism 🤷🏻‍♀️That’s exactly BECAUSE you absolutely need diapers as a parent that they cost so much. Whatever the price, you’d still need them and buy them, and big industry knows that.”

“Best value is Costco big pack of diapers.”

