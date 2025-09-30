Customers are just learning Scrub Daddy will give you $2 for every old sponge you bring back

Scrub Daddy superfans just learned they’ve been throwing away money…literally. The brand’s Smile Shop in Pennsauken, New Jersey, offers $2 in-store credit for every old sponge customers bring back. Through its Foam2Fuel Rewards Program, Scrub Daddy recycles used sponges into fuel and gives fans discounts on future purchases.

Featured Video

According to a post from July 22, 2024, on the brand’s website, Scrub Daddy relocated to a 185-thousand-square-foot campus in Pennsauken, New Jersey, after their 20-person team grew to over 100 employees. The new headquarters includes an on-air studio and yes, a public retail store called the Smile Shop.

“There is a WHAT????”

Advertisement

TikTok uncovers Scrub Daddy’s trade-in program

Scrub stans in the comments can’t believe they didn’t know about the Scrub Daddy trade-in deal and retail shop.

@soundsbykola shared a PSA for the Scrub Daddy deal on September 28, 2025, that racked up nearly 60 thousand views. She posted clips from her trip to Scrub Daddy HQ in Pennsauken, New Jersey along with the caption, “I went to the Scrub Daddy Smile Shop in NJ, bring in your used Scrub Daddies and get $2 for each one.”

Advertisement

“All the ones I’ve throw away 😭 (4).”

“Me looking at my mangled scrub daddy rn.”

Advertisement

“Wait you can actually go in there?? I’ve been driving by there for years 😭.”

Customer reactions: “basically a free sponge.”

@phillymomlife shared “We took a drive over to Jersey to visit the @Scrub Daddy smile shop 😊,” on June 10, 2025. “Definitely took my recycled sponges in to save. It was only $2 but hey, that’s basically a free sponge 😆.”

Advertisement

“​​I met the CEO here😭… He let us in after it closed bc he saw we were disappointed at the door. He was sooo nice.”

“Time to take an unnecessarily long road trip for sponges 😂😭.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.