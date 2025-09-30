Advertisement
Trending

Customers are just learning Scrub Daddy will give you $2 for every old sponge you bring back

Fans of the delightful sponge have another reason to smile.

Photo of Susan LaMarca

Susan LaMarca
Left: Scrub Daddy sign for the retail location next to the road. Text overlay reads, 'I went to the scrub daddy smile shop in NJ, bring in your used scrub daddies and get $2 for each one.' Right: Scrub Daddy and Mommy cleaning sponge

Scrub Daddy superfans just learned they’ve been throwing away money…literally. The brand’s Smile Shop in Pennsauken, New Jersey, offers $2 in-store credit for every old sponge customers bring back. Through its Foam2Fuel Rewards Program, Scrub Daddy recycles used sponges into fuel and gives fans discounts on future purchases.

Featured Video
In Body Image
In Body Image
In Body Image
@soundsbykola/TikTok

According to a post from July 22, 2024, on the brand’s website, Scrub Daddy relocated to a 185-thousand-square-foot campus in Pennsauken, New Jersey, after their 20-person team grew to over 100 employees. The new headquarters includes an on-air studio and yes, a public retail store called the Smile Shop.

“There is a WHAT????”

Advertisement
In Body Image
@kelliebean222/TikTok

TikTok uncovers Scrub Daddy’s trade-in program

Scrub stans in the comments can’t believe they didn’t know about the Scrub Daddy trade-in deal and retail shop.

@soundsbykola shared a PSA for the Scrub Daddy deal on September 28, 2025, that racked up nearly 60 thousand views. She posted clips from her trip to Scrub Daddy HQ in Pennsauken, New Jersey along with the caption, “I went to the Scrub Daddy Smile Shop in NJ, bring in your used Scrub Daddies and get $2 for each one.”

Advertisement
@soundsbykola got some new scrub daddies for the cribbbbbb #scrubdaddy #scrubdaddysmileshop ♬ original sound  – Street 👣

“All the ones I’ve throw away 😭 (4).”

In Body Image
@nevermind.jas/TikTok

“Me looking at my mangled scrub daddy rn.”

Advertisement
In Body Image
@muvakuma/TikTok

“Wait you can actually go in there?? I’ve been driving by there for years 😭.”

In Body Image
@njashley/TikTok

Customer reactions: “basically a free sponge.”

@phillymomlife shared “We took a drive over to Jersey to visit the @Scrub Daddy smile shop 😊,” on June 10, 2025. “Definitely took my recycled sponges in to save. It was only $2 but hey, that’s basically a free sponge 😆.” 

Advertisement
@phillymomlife definitely took my recycled sponges in to save. it was only $2 but hey, thats basically a free sponge 😆  We took a drive over to jersey to visit the @Scrub Daddy smile shop 😊 #scrubdaddy #phillymoms ♬ original sound – Amber✨ | Philly Mom

“​​I met the CEO here😭… He let us in after it closed bc he saw we were disappointed at the door. He was sooo nice.”

In Body Image
@ceciliaaaaaaaa26/TikTok

“Time to take an unnecessarily long road trip for sponges 😂😭.”

Advertisement
In Body Image
@cryptkeepersvault/TikTok

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

TAGS

Home TikTok
First published:

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Susan LaMarca
 
The Daily Dot