‘I’m sorry I didn’t mean to…’: Woman notices fellow bar customer has a scissors tattoo. Then she discovers what it actually means

A tattoo doesn’t always mean what you’d expect. Around the world, people use tattoos to convey a variety of messages, whether those messages are about their own past, their family, or a group to whom they belong.

Featured Video

For example, many people get a semicolon tattoo to show their support for mental health awareness and suicide prevention, a practice initiated by Project Semicolon.

However, sometimes, it can be easy to misread the meaning behind a tattoo. That can occasionally lead to some pretty awkward encounters. TikTok user Miya (@miyaacacia) recently recounted hers in a video with over 4.8 million views.

What does this tattoo mean?

In her video, Miya says she was at a bar when she met someone with a pair of scissors tattooed on her wrist. According to Miya, this led her to believe that she was gay.

Advertisement

“So my fruity [expletive] was like, ‘Me too,’” she recalls.

And so, she began flirting with this woman. However, after an hour of conversation, Miya says the woman “said something about being straight.”

“I kind of was like, ‘Huh?’” she says. “That can’t be right, what do you mean?”

Panicking, she then wondered whether the scissors tattoo was related to self-harm. Before she could think any further, the woman informed her that she got the tattoo because she was a cosmetologist.

Advertisement

“Now, that never actually crossed my mind at all,” Miya states. “Scissors? Gay.”

The meaning of the scissors tattoo

Scissors can have a variety of symbolic meanings, from cutting out negative parts of one’s life to a symbolic sharpening of one’s own personal power.

However, many lesbian, bisexual, and queer people may also get a pair of scissors tattooed as a subtle nod to their identity.

Advertisement

As noted by EveryQueer, the tattoo can be a “subtle or large nod” to one’s identity, with the site saying, “If another LGBTQ+ person sees the tattoo and compliments it, odds are they know what it’s symbolizing.”

While some opt for scissors that are intertwined with each other as a more explicit reference to their identity, others decide on a simple pair of scissors as a less obvious nod to who they are.

@miyaacacia bc why do u have scissors on ur wrist fr ♬ original sound – Miya

In the comments section, many users admitted that they were unaware of the other possible meanings of scissors tattoos.

Advertisement

“PSA if you have a scissors tattoo os a cosmetologist, go back and have them add a comb or a lock of hair to avoid this happening,” a user wrote.

“As a cosmetologist who has scissors tattooed on her thigh…I’m sorry,” added another.

“Every single hairdresser I’ve been to has a scissor tattoo,” stated a third.

“I’m a lesbian who happens to be a cosmetologist and got scissors tattooed on my forearm and i love it here,” offered a further TikToker.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Miya via Instagram direct message.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.