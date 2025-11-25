Government name revealed? Mocha fans say Sanrio is now calling her “Lovelymocha”—and they’re stoked

A TikTok creator believes Sanrio may have quietly updated the name of Mocha, a member of Cinnamoroll’s friend group, after spotting the character labeled as “Lovelymocha” in recent official posts.

In a viral TikTok posted on Nov. 19, 2025, creator Mya (@youngboysforcess) shared her excitement over the potential change, saying it could make the hard-to-search character easier for fans to find online.

“Y’all don’t understand how excited this makes me,” she said in her video. The Mocha superfan explained it will be easier to find merch for the character if her name is as iconic as she is.

“As a Mocha fan, I’ve been searching high and low for her merch and it’s so hard because you have to just put Mocha Sanrio,” she said. “You can’t just type ‘Mocha.’ And sometimes it mixes Mocha up with the other dogs who are in Cinnamoroll’s friend group.

Mya added she’s used to seeing superstars Hello Kitty and Tuxedo Sam, but she’s grateful to see other characters from the Sanrio universe of over 450 friends getting their time to shine.

“I’m just so happy that other characters in the Sanrio universe are getting some love.”

Is Mocha called Lovelymocha now?

Mya referenced an Instagram reel shared by Sanrio on Nov. 19, 2025 that referred to the character fans know as Mocha, as “Lovelymocha.”

In the animated reel, characters “Cinnamoroll & Lovelymocha” cozied up with warm drinks in front of a glowing fire. The post’s caption, “Cozy tea time with Cinnamoroll & Lovelymocha 🫖,” sparked reactions from Mocha fans in the comments.

And it’s not the first time the brand has used the name “Lovelymocha.” In a reel from Nov. 14, Sanrio shared a craft tutorial captioned, “Make a LOVELYMOCHA mug for your mug station 💕☕️ 🎀⁠.”

Indeed, the American Sanrio social media accounts referring to “Mocha” as “Lovelymocha” seem to confirm the name change as official, probably due to licensing purposes and because it makes it far easier to search for the character (and its corresponding merch) online.

“I wonder why it took so long to use her government name”

Fans agree with Mya that they struggle to find to merch under the name Mocha, and they wish to see a greater variety of Sanrio characters represented online and in stores.

“This is the second time they’ve used it recently and I wonder why it took so long to use her government name.”

“i hate how hard it is to find her stuff 😔”

A commenter responded to Mya’s TikTok: “Sanrio has over 400 characters and we see the same like… 8. Cinnamoroll and his gang are how I was introduced to Sanrio! Their movie is so cute 😭.”

“Exactly like why have all these characters if you only showing 8 some love,” Mya replied.

Mya, @youngboysforcess, and Sanrio did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok and email.

