‘This is the last one’: Shopper takes her ‘large’ family to Sam’s Club. Then the sample worker cuts them off

Anyone who is an avid Sam’s Club or Costco shopper knows about the sample stations. But is there a limit to how many one can take? A mother of seven called out Sam’s Club after an employee tried to cut her and her kids off for “eating all the pizza.” She maintained that the members of her family only had one sample each.

Featured Video

Chasity (@mamahoward0) recounts what transpired while sitting in her car with her kids.

“Imagine the sample lady at Sam’s getting mad because I have so many kids that the pizza was gone,” she says.

Sam’s Club incident

She says that when she asked for another sample for one of her daughters, the worker said, “‘This is the last one, so you know.’”

Advertisement

“’Ma’am, I’ll wait for you to cook three more. I don’t care. If she wants a piece of pizza, she’s gonna get it,’” Chasity says to the camera. “It’s hard out here to be a Sam’s Club sample lady. I can tell you that much.”

Chasity’s video accumulated over 11,000 views. Some viewers defended the sampler.

“Go to the Sam’s cafe and feed your kids. Don’t get upset at the employee for not wanting to give half her samples to the same family lol,” one user remarked.

Advertisement

“All your kids don’t need to sample everything, they’re not buying it. Go to McDonalds if they’re hungry,” another echoed.

But a third remained neutral, “I see both sides but also did she buy the samples to pass them around or did she just not want to make another pizza?”

Chasity responded to this question, “She did not buy the pizza. It was a company paid sample of Jacks pizzas and idk if she wanted to make more or not. It was more her attitude and tone. I have anxiety issues so I’m always overly nice and it caught me off guard.”

Is there a limit to how many samples you can take at Sam’s Club?

Other viewers sided with Chasity. “There is like no limit. give them babies a sample Martha and let us shop in peace,” one viewer wrote.

Advertisement

“I spend thousands and thousands of dollars at Sam’s. I’d feel some type of way if they said my 3 kids couldn’t have a piece of something,” a second stated.

In 2021, Sam’s Club announced the return of samples in a post-pandemic world. According to the announcement, Sam’s Club did start to limit how many samples it could hand out to one person. Although, one would assume each person could at least get one sample.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chasity via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Sam’s Club via media contact form.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.