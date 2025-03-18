‘Don’t put it on the fastest setting’: Expert shares right way to fill up gas. You’re probably doing it wrong

A DIY and hacks expert shared the four different ways to get the most bang for your buck at the pump.

John Brown (@daddybrownn), who has over 348,000 followers, shared his advice in a TikTok with 200,000 views.

“All of you getting ripped off when you’re filling up your gas tank for your car, and here’s why,” he begins the video. “Here’s four things you need to know scientifically to get you more gas while filling up your tank.”

No. 1: Fill up in the morning

Brown says that it’s better to fill up first thing in the morning.

“Gas expands when it’s warm, and it becomes more dense when it’s colder, along with everything else,” he explains. “If you purchase your gas later in the day after the sun has warmed up the ground, all of the gas under the tank is gonna be expanded, and you’re actually getting less gas.”

GoBankingRates agrees that the morning time is the best time to fill up.

For those who aren’t morning birds, there are other options—the late afternoon or evening. Like the morning, the evening is cool and will give you more better fuel efficiency. So just avoid the hottest times of the day, which tend to be mid-day.

No. 2: Put the nozzle clip on the lowest setting

Brown says another common mistake people make is putting the gas nozzle clip on the highest setting and filling up too fast.

“Second is to fill up slowly,” the content creator recommends. “Don’t put it on the fastest setting, even though I know you’re in a hurry. … Put it on the lowest setting. The faster you’re pumping the gas, the more of it is turning into vapor.”

Brown continues, “All gas pumps have a vapor return line, which is putting the vapor back into the tank. So you’re actually paying for gas you’re not even getting.”

Brown clears up some confusion in the comments section. “There are multiple notches on the handle that you can set how hard the handle is pulled,” he says.

Motus agrees that pumping gas slower is better for your wallet. Like Brown, the outlet pointed to all the vapor pumping gas fast creates.

No. 3: Don’t wait until your tank is empty to get gas

Brown also recommends drivers treat their half-empty tank like a fully empty tank.

“Gas evaporates as it comes in contact with the air. So, if you’re driving around with an empty tank, it’s evaporating quicker and quicker the lower it gets. That’s because the air is going into the tank,” Brown says. “Instead, it’s recommended to fill up at half a tank if you want to get the best fuel efficiency.”

If you’re not one to wait until your tank is half empty, no worries. The lowest you should have your tank before refilling is reportedly a quarter of a tank. Letting your gas tank hit E can, according to Capitol One, lead to a damaged fuel pump, debris collection in the empty tank, and an inaccurate fuel gauge. However, most modern cars have a vapor recovery system, which captures the vapors emitted from the fuel pump.

No. 4: Never fuel your when a tank truck is present

His last tip is to avoid filling up when you “see one of those trucks filling up the tanks underground at the gas station.”

“It’s dumping a ton of gasoline into the tanks under the ground at the gas station, which is gonna turn up all the dirt and everything. And if you get gas right then, it’s gonna be putting dirt and debris into your tank,” Brown says.

Indeed, this is correct.

“When sediment from the bottom of the truck’s tank gets stirred up by the motion, some of that sediment can get into your gas tank and potentially damage your car,” per KHTV.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brown via TikTok comment and direct message.

Brown’s tips are tried and true

Many viewers agreed with Brown’s tips.

“My uncle owns a gas station and you are 100% correct about not pumping while fuel trucks are delivering,” one viewer wrote.

“The slow pumping is absolutely correct,” a second agreed.

Another added, “Also, the car’s fuel pump uses gas as a lubricant and coolant. If you drive around often with low fuel the pump can overheat and fail.”

But some were less inclined to follow his advice.

“Yeah all of this adds up to such marginal savings that not of this is worth doing,” one user remarked.

“I barely have time in the morning to get to work,” a second stated.

