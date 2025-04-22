Man buys both Deluxe and Regular Hamburger Helper Cheeseburger Macaroni. Then he flips the boxes over and takes a closer look

Food packaging can be deceptive.

For example, some shoppers have noticed that while a food’s packaging has remained the same over time, it now contains less actual product. This is a phenomenon some have called “shrinkflation.” Others have observed companies keeping their products’ packaging largely unchanged, but altering the ingredients to add more filler or ingredients of lower quality.

Now, TikTok user Ted (@tfb1967) says he was accidentally “scammed by big food” after comparing two different types of Hamburger Helper. But is he correct?

What’s the difference between Deluxe Cheeseburger Macaroni and Cheeseburger Macaroni Hamburger Helper?

In Ted’s video, which currently has over 69,000 views, he explains that he accidentally bought two different kinds of Hamburger Helper: Deluxe Cheeseburger Macaroni and Cheeseburger Macaroni. However, upon looking at the steps for preparation, he suspects that they might not be so different after all.

“The ‘Deluxe’ calls for two tablespoons of butter…The regular does not,” he starts.

However, the biggest difference he notes is the weight of each box.

“The ‘Deluxe’ is 5.5 ounces. and the regular is 6.6 ounces,” he details. “So you’re actually getting more Hamburger Helper with the regular than the ‘Deluxe’ — and all you’re doing with the ‘Deluxe’ is putting your own butter in it. This is how you’re being scammed.”

Is butter the only difference between these two Hamburger Helper products?

Ted isn’t the first to question the difference between these two products.

In a post on X, the official Hamburger Helper account responded to someone asking a similar question by clarifying that “the Deluxe Cheeseburger Macaroni features a different formula that has a richer, creamier, and cheesier flavor profile.”

Comparing the ingredients, it seems that the Deluxe Cheeseburger Macaroni Hamburger Helper does contain substantially different ingredients from the regular Cheeseburger Macaroni Hamburger Helper.

For example, regular Cheeseburger Hamburger Helper contains trace amounts of blue cheese, which is absent from the Deluxe Cheeseburger Macaroni Hamburger Helper. The “Deluxe” product also contains parmesan cheese, palm oil, and lactic acid. These can all impact the texture and taste of the dish.

That said, the size difference is notable. Hamburger Helper’s website affirms that the regular product is 6.6 oz while the Deluxe, sometimes called “Double Cheeseburger Macaroni,” is either 5.5 oz or 6 oz (the site’s images and URL differ from the title on the page).

‘Deluxe on food is like Luxury on apartments.’

In the comments section, users offered their views on the two products.

“Deluxe on food is like Luxury on apartments,” joked a user.

“Here’s an idea- just buy Mac and cheese and add beef to it,” suggested another. “It’s cheaper. Plus you can add mushrooms, onions and rotel.”

“Buy the Velveeta version it’s so much better,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hamburger Helper via website contact form and Ted via TikTok DM and comment.



