Taco Bell has confirmed the limited return of the Quesarito—a combined quesadilla and burrito—after an ad mishap went viral in 2014. The fast food chain is promoting this comeback with attempts to apologize to NBA star Nikola Jokić, whose draft pick they accidentally overshadowed over 10 years ago.

He’s still not eating one, but a lot of their customers will.

Denver Nuggets draft pick: The Taco Bell Quesarito

In 2014, Jokić’s arrival to the NBA went viral due to an unfortunate ad placement right at the moment the Denver Nuggets selected him for the team. The commercial announcing the Taco Bell Quesarito played over banners reading “CURRENT SELECTION” and “PICK IS IN,” making it seem like the Nuggets drafted the fast food item.

It may have soured Jokić’s big moment, but the online jokes that exploded afterward were great for Taco Bell.

The Quesarito, which wraps a cheese quesadilla around a standard burrito, remained on the menu for nearly nine years before vanishing in 2023. Fans on social media spent the next couple of years begging Taco Bell to bring it back, even via online petitions.

Finally, on Dec. 18, the Bell will answer the call.

“We heard our fans loud and clear,” said Chief Marketing Officer Luis Restrepo. “Their passion turned the Quesarito into a Taco Bell legend and bringing it back for the holidays felt like the perfect way to celebrate that energy. And as for the moment that helped keep its story alive–Jokić, we hope there are no hard feelings.”

The company formally asked the Nuggets MVP to finally try the Quesarito, offering it as their way of apologizing. Offer rejected.

“When asked if he would try the Quesarito, Nikola Jokić said, ‘No. It’s nice they’re finally apologizing. But no,’” the press release stated.

The Quesarito comes with a recommended price of $4.99, aside from the Dec. 23 promotional price of $1 for the first 30,000 customers.

“There goes my money and diet”

Naturally, Quesarito fans are ecstatic over its return, and that encompasses a lot of Taco Bell customers. On the company’s TikTok video apologizing to Jokić, the approval rate was through the roof.

“Broooo, I’ve missed the quesarito every moment it’s been gone,” wrote @7he.ghost40. “Please leave it.”

Taco Bell responded with “we’ll just have to see.”

“I know I already commented on IG but this also came up on my fyp and I’m just as excited,” said actress Ashley Torres.

Meanwhile, popular foodie account @snackolator celebrated the announcement with their own video.

“When you look at the line of greatest inventions of all time, it goes wheel, light bulb, Quesarito,” they said.

The account also mentioned the return of Taco Bell’s cheesy dipping burritos and steak garlic nacho fries. More yet unannounced items are set to drop on Thursday.

“Well there goes my money and diet,” commented @unspoken.ronnie.

