“Bucket list experience”: Passenger shares footage from her flight on a Hello Kitty airplane

Millions are jealous of one traveler’s ride on the world’s cutest flight.

TikTok creator Alysia Loo shared clips from inside one of EVA Air’s Hello Kitty planes in a post from October 17, 2025. The video quickly racked up 2.6 million views and over 1700 comments from Hello Kitty fans who gushed over the plane’s themed interior and in-flight experience.

Many commenters wrote that a ride on the super cute plane is on their “bucket list,” or that they’d spend their “entire life savings” just to travel with the beloved character.

One commenter even asserted that a plane with Hello Kitty onboard “would never crash.”

What to expect aboard the Hello Kitty plane

Loo shot a video of the aircraft’s exterior from her boarding gate. Giant Sanrio characters Hello Kitty and Pompompurin waved from the side of the jet.

Inside the plane, Loo showed that Hello Kitty had cuteified every surface of the plane. The character decorated headrests and animated seatback screens.

Meal service included Hello Kitty snacks, cups, and flatware, served by flight attendants in Hello Kitty aprons.

Even Loo’s tickets for the flight from Taipei to Seattle were decorated with cute characters in Hello Kitty colors. According to EVA Air, Hello Kitty branding even adorns soap, tissues, and toilet paper in the plane’s restroom.

But the immersive Hello Kitty-themed experience begins before the flight. As soon as travelers arrive at the airport, they’re greeted by check-in attendants in Hello Kitty uniforms who hand out Hello Kitty-stamped boarding passes and bag tags. The flight’s boarding area includes a maximum Kitty-themed, pink-on-pink gift shop.

Loo wrote in the video’s onscreen text, “POV: you’re flying through the sky on a Hello Kitty plane.” In the post’s caption, she added, “I didn’t expect this at all, cutest flight of my life😽💞.”

Social media reacts

People in the comments marveled at the playful Hello Kitty-encrusted plane and coveted a ride. Some claimed a trip with Hello Kitty might just solve their problems.

“My dream flight,” one said, a sentiment many shared. “in another life, I’m a hello kitty flight attendant,” another joked.

“O my goodness 😍 they would have to drag me me offffff,” a Hello Kitty fan shared.

Other TikTok comments below demonstrate the excitement.

