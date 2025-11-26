Cook reveals $4 “secret ingredient” that makes “literally any Thanksgiving or Christmas casserole 10 times better”

A Texas home cook says she’s cracked the code to better holiday casseroles—and it all comes down to one budget spice blend.

Stephanie Dorn (@southdallasfoodie) told followers in a Nov. 19, 2025, TikTok video that McCormick’s Poultry Seasoning is her “secret weapon” for Thanksgiving and Christmas dishes, claiming it can “10x” the flavor of everything from green bean casserole to mashed potatoes.

“You can add it to pretty much any casserole that you do for Thanksgiving or Christmas, and it just makes everything so much better,” she said.

Dorn mentioned the secret spice works magic on holiday staples like green bean casserole, vegetable sides, and potato dishes, and the internet agrees. While some are just learning about the spice blend, veteran Poultry Seasoning users have been using it to punch up grilled fish, veggies, soups, and even french fries, popcorn and scrambled eggs.

The $4 seasoning Dorn calls her “holiday secret weapon”

In her TikTok, Dorn stood in the spice aisle in the grocery store and said, “Out of all these little things, there is one thing that is the best thing.” Then she revealed her secret weapon—McCormick’s Poultry seasoning.

“This. This stuff right here,” she said, holding the spice. “Just sprinkle a little bit in your green bean casserole…Your broccoli rice and cheese. You can put it in your mashed potatoes; you can put it in your au gratin potatoes, but yeah, anything savory.”

“So, yeah, the secret is out,” said Dorn. “And you’re welcome.”

McCormick’s Poultry seasoning is a blend of thyme, sage, marjoram, rosemary, black pepper, and nutmeg.

“I’ll be using that for thanksgiving thanks for the secret,” wrote one X user. Dorn replied with one last tip, “Do just two shakes at a time. Two shakes start around, taste it and then adjust.”

Here are some ways Reddit users on r/Cooking make magic with McCormick’s Poultry Seasoning:

“Use it on grill fish. depending on the content of the poultry seasoning, you can use it on any meat. Maybe even on some vegetables.”

“Punch up chicken soup and chicken and dumplings.”

“add to rice and veggies. add to scrambled eggs.”

