“Sorry Timmy”: Tokyo theme park to open a Pokémon area—but one section requires a fitness test

Yomiuriland in Tokyo is opening its Pokémon theme park Poképark Kanto in February, but not every area will be accessible to everyone.

According to the official website, the Pokémon Forest nature trail will be off limits to children under five years old, and everyone else has to prove they can handle the long hike.

While some rather unempathetic fans celebrated what they assumed to be a “no fatties” policy, others lamented that many disabled people and seniors would be excluded from part of the park.

110 steps to the Pokémon Forest

After announcing the official opening date for Poképark Kanto—Feb. 5, 2026—Yomiuriland outlined two requirements to access the 500-meter trail though the Pokémon Forest. First, you have to be at least five years old. Second, you have to prove you can handle climbing 110 stairs.

This “fitness test” is likely a way to limit liability around a trail that changes elevation and may include some rough terrain.

“The Pokémon Forest is a spacious wilderness spanning over 1,600 feet in length,” the website reads. “It features various terrains, including hilly paths, tall grass, tunnels, rocky trails, and more.”

Those who can’t make it to the forest can still enjoy Sedge Town, an area that includes a Pokémon Center, Poké Mart, a trainer gym, a Pokémon parade, a Pika Pika Paradise ride, and a Vee Vee Voyage carousel.

Access to the Pokémon Forest will also cost more. The Town Pass, which only gets you into Sedge Town, starts at 4,700 yen (about $30) for adults under 65. The Trainer Pass that includes trail access is significantly more expensive at 7,900 yen (about $50). There are discounts for kids under 12 and seniors.

Additionally, you can get an Ace Trainer Pass starting at 14,000 yen ($89), which includes perks like priority line access, free ride tickets, and your photo with Eevee and Pikachu.

“Sucks if you are wheelchair-bound bound”

Many comments on X about the fitness test development were approving, yet unkind. The type of user now typical on Elon Musk’s platform praised the move as “based,” assuming it would keep out those whose weight exceeds what they consider acceptable.

“Bro, they just filtered like 70% of the American otaku. This is amazing,” wrote @Arrekisu. “They won’t have to worry about some fat white/asian/black/hispanic American [expletive] up the vibe for a TikTok.”

“They should have a 110-step requirement to reach McDonald’s,” joked @notKarlBennet.

Of course, there are people of all sizes who struggle with walking. This policy excludes anyone in a wheelchair, plus some older Pokémon fans.

“People celebrating ‘no fat people’ but like… Guess it sucks if you are wheelchair bound or disabled in any way,” @AshBarboi pointed out. “Sorry, Timmy, I know your dying wish was to go to the Pokepark, but you cannot climb 110 stairs unassisted.”

“So if you use mobility aids or oxygen, you can’t come here,” @Olivethelupusp2 concluded.

