“NO is a complete sentence”: Solo traveler shuts down mom ranting about stranger who wouldn’t swap plane seats with her kid

A viral TikTok debate over airplane seat-swapping has revived a long-running tension between parents and solo travelers: Are passengers obligated to move just because a family failed to book seats together?

The conversation resurfaced after creator Priya (@priyaxistingcondition) responded to Alexis Nido-Russo’s now-deleted video complaining that a man refused to switch seats so she could sit beside her young daughter.

Priya asserted that fellow passengers are not obligated to change seats with parents who fail to book seat assignments that ensure they’ll sit with their children.

The TikTok creator addressed Nido-Russo in her video, saying: “You booked tickets on a flight for you and your seven year old daughter… Knowing full well that you weren’t seated together. That was a choice that you made.”

She pointed out that Nido-Russo neglected to book consecutive seats for herself and her daughter, just assuming that someone would move for her.

Priya’s take resonated with people who felt Nido-Russo’s reaction belied entitlement many associated with parents. Commenters pointed out if parents prefer to be seated with children they should pay the booking fee to do so.

If they don’t ensure preferred seating in advance, they must accept that other travelers who paid for their seats have every right to deny a request to switch.

People are allowed to say “no”

Priya’s response from Dec. 9, 2025, racked up over 900,000 views. She stitched in Nido-Russo’s now deleted video that included her main gripe: “Like you’re not gonna give up your seat so that a kid can sit next to her mom?” before cutting to her merciless reply.

“Hey, Alexis, as a full grown adult, you seem really confused by the fact that the world does not, in fact, revolve around you,” Priya said.

“I believe that you booked those seats separate because you believe that once you got on that flight, you were entitled to somebody moving so that you could sit next to your seven year old daughter.”

Priya went on to explain why it’s okay the man on the plane denied her request to change seats.

“They bought their own seat. They can do whatever the f**k they want. Which includes people saying no to you because your lack of preparedness does not constitute anyone else’s emergency. Hope this helps.”

“NO is a complete sentence.”

“I’m tired of parents expecting other people to care about their choices.”

“Karens are everywhere nowadays…”

Nido-Russo and @priyaxistingcondition did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

