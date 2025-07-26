Pilot explains what those mysterious double dings on planes actually mean

TikTok’s favorite pilot is easing anxious flyers’ minds. In a TikTok video, airline pilot @pilotpete.fly explains the real reason planes make those mysterious “ding” noises during takeoff and landing. Far from signaling danger, the sound is actually a simple cue: it lets flight attendants know the aircraft has passed through 10,000 feet and they can resume their duties.

Pilot Pete replied to a TikTok user’s question in a June 17 video with 2.9 million views.

@xrayvision wrote, “What are the dings overhead when we are climbing after takeoff? Those scare me. I know you are alerting the flight attendants about something but what?”

Pilot Pete said the sound lets flight attendants know the plane has ascended or descended through 10,000 feet. 10,000 feet is significant in the world of aviation because it marks a period known as “sterile cockpit.”

“Sterile cockpit” refers to a critical phase of flight—taxi, takeoff, initial climb, and landing. During these phases, pilots are busy with air traffic control procedures, and flight attendants are required to remain silent and pause any non-essential activities. The policy is meant to minimize distractions so pilots can focus. Once the aircraft is safely out of sterile cockpit, flight attendants are free to move around the cabin, resume conversations, and carry out food and beverage service.

“So they double ding the flight attendants, let them know, ‘hey, we’re no longer in sterile cockpit,’” Pilot Pete said. “It signifies when the flight attendants are usually clear to get up out of their seats, start their service and do all of that stuff.”

“Thanks, explanations like this ease my flight anxiety 😅.”

“I always thought it was a notification that snacks are coming soon 😭.”

“My anxiety is maxed out until I hear those first two dings and then I immediately relax. I like knowing the flight attendants are moving around and your turned on the WiFi – it gives “we chill” vibes 😂.”

Now we know what the dings mean, but some still wonder what pilots are actually saying over the intercom.

“When you talk on the PA system, it reminds me of how the adults talk in Charlie Brown.”

