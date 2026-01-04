“How are you not shy to do this?”: Pilates instructor demonstrates her long-haul flight “hack”

After a 10-hour economy flight left her dealing with tailbone pain, Pilates instructor and content creator McKailey Fast (@mckaileyfast) filmed herself stretching her legs up the wall of the plane—and TikTok took notice.

Featured Video

The brief clip, shot on a flight from Paris to California, shows Fast trying to relieve discomfort in a cramped window seat, prompting a flood of reactions about airplane etiquette and what it really takes to make economy class tolerable.

“When the 10+ hours in economy starts to feel like 10+ hours in economy,” she wrote in text over the TikTok clip.

Advertisement

Fast’s clip from Oct. 6, 2025, went viral with nearly 14 million views. Fast claimed she didn’t disturb other passengers, and even the flight attendant affirmed the act of self-care, but some social media users criticized the move.

People felt it was rude, unnecessary, and possibly unsanitary. One commenter wrote, “Girl (get) your feet off the damn wall ffs.” Another asked, “Y is everyone acting like it’s ok to sit this way in public.” And a third questioned, “How are you not shy to do this?”

Others reacting to the post on TikTok agreed it’s important to stretch and move on long, cramped economy flights. Staying sedentary on long-haul flights can lead to serious issues like deep vein thrombosis (DVT) from poor circulation.

DVT can lead to painful leg-swelling, back and neck pain, digestive issues, and dehydration. In extreme situations, the condition can cause potentially life-threatening blood clots.e

Advertisement

In the post’s caption Fast asked, “give me your hacks? my tailbone can’t take this.”

TikTok users flooded the comments with tips like tailbone and neck pillows, sedative drugs, compression socks, and bathroom breaks.

Advertisement

Others wrote that unfortunately, the only hack is to cough up the cash for a first class ticket or fly business class. One commenter wrote, “Credit card points help.”

“The only hack or perk I have going for me is that I’m 5’0 lol 😭.”

“Compression socks, stand and do stretches every hour or two, and sit on the little pillow they give you lol.”

Advertisement

“The trick is to fly business.”

“Be rich or get a bf that can afford business/first class lol”

Advertisement

McKailey Fast did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.