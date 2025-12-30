“Puppies aren’t plushies”: Kim Kardashian’s puppy gifts for each child draws sharp criticism from PETA

Kim Kardashian found herself in hot water after revealing that each of her kids received a puppy for Christmas—a move that prompted sharp criticism from PETA.

Is Kim Kardashian getting a stocking full of coal next year? People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) criticized Kim Kardashian for gifting each of her children a live pup this Christmas.

People reported on a statement issued by PETA’s Ingrid Newkirk, the organization’s founder. “Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that,” Newkirk said.

Kim and Kanye’s kids, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, each received their own Pomeranian puppy. Kardashian shared Instagram stories about the new furry family members on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2025. The four small puppies include two with dark fur, a light colored pup, and one with a sable coat. “Each kid got a puppy,” Kardashian wrote in onscreen text.

Khloé Kardashian also got a dog for her family this holiday season and posted a story that featured the new black Labrador Retriever in an Instagram story.

Newkirk implored the Kardashian sisters to “call PETA or a local shelter the next time” they’re in the market for a pet. “[They can] try to make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter or paying for a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis,” the PETA founder said.

Social media users say puppies aren’t gifts

Online reactions to the puppies were largely critical, with many users echoing PETA’s concern that pets shouldn’t be treated as presents. On Reddit’s r/LAinfluencersnark, commenters questioned the ethics of gifting purebred dogs—especially multiple puppies at once.

“Getting their kids designer pets for Christmas tells you everything you need to know about someone,” wrote u/Rain_Same.

“Pets are just accessories for a lot of celebrities… what a sad world we live in,” commented u/Remote-Wear-2325.

u/thankyoupapa reminded the thread, “Kim hatessss dogs. She always said that on KUWTK. so idk why she keeps buying them for her kids.”

A few dog lovers referenced a disturbing trend that has people gifting Pomeranian puppies in particular, noting that Pomeranians are frequently impulse-purchased and rehomed.

“I hate people gifting Pomeranians all willy nilly like they’re stuffed animals and not living creatures,” said u/-chromatica-. User u/merlotbarbie agreed, “Poms can live a decent length of time too, it’s not like this is a carnival goldfish.”

As criticism continues, the debate highlights a familiar tension between celebrity culture, consumerism, and animal welfare—especially during the holidays.

