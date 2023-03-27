‘I be doing this if you’re nice’: Panera bread customer keeps getting free cookies

In a viral TikTok video, a Panera Bread customer shares that workers at the cafe chain keep giving her free cookies. This time, user Em (@cummunistxmanifesto) says she received a box of four cookies.

“For some reason, Panera Bread keeps giving me free cookies,” she says. Then, she opens the box to unveil the cookies stacked on top of each other inside. “And today, they didn’t just give me one but fucking four.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Em via TikTok comment for more information. The video has garnered over 316,000 views as of March 26, and alleged former and current Panera Bread workers proposed reasons why she keeps receiving free cookies in the comments.

“I be doing this if your nice or if it’s the end of the night.” one worker stated.

“We have hella that’s why,” a second wrote.

“it’s cus we throw them away otherwise or we get to take them home but after awhile we take so much home we’re begging people to take them from us,” a third revealed.

“When I used worked there we’d do this if it was close to closing and we had a ton of bakery treats (we’d mark them as wasted but give them out still),” a fourth echoed.

Some viewers jokingly gave Em different reasons why the workers give her free cookies.

“They’re trying to convince you to work for them,” one viewer proposed.

“They’re obsessed with you,” a second joked.

“They have a crush on u duh,” a third commented.

Others envied Em’s luck.

“Jealousy is a disease. i am SICK,” one person remarked.

“I wish I had this problem,” another added.

One viewer even asked Em if this was a problem—and she shared that she “honestly doesn’t like” Panera Bread’s cookies.