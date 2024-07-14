‘The cash thing is 100% true’: Car expert reveals the 3 questions you should never answer at the dealership

Buying a car isn’t as easy as one might think. While a potential buyer might expect to simply be able to walk into a dealership, choose their car, and walk out the same day, actually purchasing a car at the right price involves considerably more finesse and negotiation.

This negotiation may be one of the reasons why a 2023 report found that some of the biggest gripes from those looking for cars were related to dealership practices, including “complaints about add-on products and services, bait and switch pricing, and mechanical condition issues.”

Still, for many, going to a dealership is a necessary part of the car-buying process, and part of this involves answering questions. Numerous industry experts have provided their advice on how to manage these questions, but those in the market for a new car may still wonder if they’re doing everything correctly to secure the best deal.

Now, a car dealer has taken to TikTok to share his advice about how to deal with the interrogation that comes with buying a vehicle.

What questions you shouldn’t answer at a car dealership

In a video with over 6.2 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user Erik (@ehustead) shares the questions one might get at the car dealership—and why one shouldn’t answer them.

First, Erik says that you should never say what your desired car payment is.

1. On car payments

“If you answer that question, you can kiss your opportunity at a great deal goodbye,” he shares.

This is because, if you state a number, there’s a chance you’re missing an opportunity to pay less—or that the dealership is going to increase their monthly payment pitch to meet your price.

“The best deal you could have got maybe would have looked like $450 a month, $500 a month,” he details. “But because you said six, maybe they’ll raise your interest rate. Maybe they’ll expand the price of that extra extended warranty.”

2. Cash or financing

Second, he says that you should not immediately offer that you’re paying cash if you plan on doing so.

“Most dealerships, if you’re paying cash, they are not going to give you the best deal. They want you to finance so that they can make back [their] money,” he explains. “If you’re a cash customer, I would save that information to the very end.”

3. Trade-in value

Finally, Erik advises to not state how much you would like for a trade.

“The way the negotiation process works is the first guy that speaks loses,” he states. “No matter what you say you want out of your vehicle, I promise you, the dealership is going to hit you lower, probably way lower, and then they’re going to go from there.”

“The guy that speaks up first and puts a number on the vehicle always loses,” he reiterates. “Let the dealership put the price on your car first and negotiate from there.”

Viewers offer their thoughts

In the comments section, users shared their complaints about car dealerships, as well as their own methods for getting the best deals while shopping for a vehicle.

“My wife flat-out asks to see the dealer’s cost sheet for the car we are interested in. I’m always shocked when they give it to her. Then she tells them ‘you don’t need that much profit on this car,’” claimed a user.

“The cash thing is 100% true. A truck I was looking at was $52,500 financed, told them I was paying cash and the price went up to $57k,” added another. “I walked!”

“Don’t be afraid to walk out,” suggested a third. “I do every time and get the deal I want every time!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Erik via TikTok direct message.

