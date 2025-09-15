“Nearly Houdini’d”: YouTuber MrBeast fell to the ground after a punch from Mike Tyson, and it’s now a meme

The YouTuber thought he could take a punch from the former heavyweight champion. Now it’s a meme.

Images of MrBeast doubled over after taking a body shot from legendary boxer Mike Tyson are flooding social media. YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) challenged Tyson to the stunt at the Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas on September 13, 2025, just before the Terence Crawford-Canelo Alvarez fight.

Unexpected match of MrBeast v. Tyson

For the uninitiated, MrBeast has the most subscribers on YouTube. 435 million accounts follow his channel, where he presents fans with bizarre challenges in exchange for huge cash rewards.

For some reason, the 27-year-old YouTuber agreed to take a punch from Tyson (59) to promote the Crawford-Alvarez fight, won by Crawford later that Saturday night.

MrBeast stood alongside the boxer and announced, “Tyson is about to punch me, because thanks to Riyadh Season, Canelo-Crawford is about to happen… To raise awareness, I’m gonna take a punch from Mike Tyson.” Just as he told Tyson, “whenever you’re ready,” the former heavyweight champion dropped the YouTube star with a single blow to the gut.

MrBeast went down and could barely speak as Tyson stood beside him, laughing.

Social media can’t get enough

Now the internet is flooding with memes inspired by the encounter, and millions of viewers on X are talking about it.

“Tyson nearly Houdini’d MrBeast on camera,” said @MikeIssac.

User @scubaryan_ shared the video on X, where it got 17.6 million views and 3.5 thousand comments. In response, X user @miketx95 asked why Tyson didn’t hit Jake Paul this hard. Commenters chimed in to debate whether or not it was actually a brutal hit.

“That was actually a liver shot, which shuts down your entire nervous system, by Mike Tyson. 😳 Surprised that Mr. Beast could actually stand,” wrote @MariusCrypt0. @jeremywofford replied, “You can’t call that a liver shot, either way it was a super soft shot. That shot was shutting shit down. Just another staged video.”

@RT shared the video in a post that read, “Just Mike Tyson making the most of his chance to punch MrBeast.”

Just Mike Tyson making the most of his chance to punch MrBeast pic.twitter.com/IBaxueKWoO — RT (@RT_com) September 14, 2025

In the comments, X user @babblingbadly asserted the punch was legit. “Fake name, not a fake reaction! Ouch.” @Savic50377782 wrote, “Not gonna lie, it would be an honor to be punched by someone like Mike.”

Meanwhile, @comfyboomer shared an image of MrBeast clutching his stomach, with his eyes bulging as he took the punch. The X user joked, “Find my Kidney, $1,000,000 challenge!!!” in a post with 48.4 thousand views.

Others shared screenshots of MrBeast taking the hit.

X user @LisaSN33 said, “I think watching Mr. Beast get gut punched by Tyson is what’s going to heal America.”

And for those who can’t get enough of the interaction, there’s an alternate angle of the exchange as well:

My cousin is at the Canelo fight and he sent me this ..Mike Tyson punching Mr beast in the gut 😹 pic.twitter.com/3anz3yjSXh — MAKINITA (@MakinitaSilva) September 14, 2025

