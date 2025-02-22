‘Now not even OJ is vegan’: Woman pours a glass of Minute Maid orange juice. Then she reads the fine print

A Minute Maid customer was about to enjoy a bottle of orange juice when she encountered a shocking ingredient as she read the label.

In a video with over 29,000 views, TikToker Sadi the Badi (@sadithebadi) holds up a bright orange bottle of Minute Maid Nutri+ Orange, described on the bottle as a low-calorie “juice drink” with 200% vitamin C.

She flips the bottle to show the ingredients list, drawing attention to the allergy warning at the bottom: “Allergy declaration: Contains fish.”

“Tell me why it contains fish,” she exclaims. “I’m sorry. What?”

The caption reads, “Am I missing something here?!”

Why does Minute Maid contain fish?

In the comments, viewers guess what ingredient could warrant the fish allergen warning.

“Something in the factory is processing fish,” one writes.

“For natural colouring,” another suggests.

Others joke about the unexpected ingredient.

“Hmm something fishy,” a viewer says.

“Ingredients: stuff, natural stuff, stuff we call sweeteners and fish,” another writes.

“They’re orange fish,” a third joked.

However, the real reason for the fish warning is likely a material some manufacturers use to filter and clarify juice products: isinglass, a type of collagen made from fish bladders.

“It has Isinglass. It’s a gelatine from fish that is used during production to remove impurities in the juice. Some wines also use Isinglass,” one writes. “Either to make it less watery or to remove impurities to make the juice clear. Or the factory uses Isinglass in the factory for something. It’s a seafood allergen warning.”

Another points out that none of the ingredients on the label are derived from fish. “It’s more that cross contamination may be present as it’s made somewhere that also handles fish,” they explain.

“Isinglass is fish derivative used to clear beverages and drinks .. the more you know,” a third adds.

Viewers critique other Minute Maid ingredients

Other viewers fixate on the verbiage on the front of the bottle. Instead of referring to the beverage as “orange juice,” Minute Maid calls it a “juice drink.”

“Word ‘DRINK’ is the first clue there is more than orange juice in there!” one comments.

“It’s says drink. Not juice. So drink means it usually has lots of chemicals,” another suggests.

“It should only have oranges in it. If it has anything else put it back. Judging by those tons of ingredients, put it back!” a third exclaims.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sadi and Minute Maid for further comment.

